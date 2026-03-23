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Residential quarter Stay Suite Residence Alanya

Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$124,924
;
11
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ID: 1028
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 21/02/2023

Location

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  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya
  • Village
    Kargıcak

About the complex

-Stay Suit Residence; a peaceful life in nature! We are proud to offer you this under Construction Project in one of the most attractive areas of Alanya. This Project located up on a hill in the Kargicak area, just 1800 meters from the beach. Stay Suit residence offer peace in nature. The complex surrounded by nature, fantastic garden and allow you to enjoy the Mediterranean sea view. General Features of Stay Suit ResidenceStay Suit residence consist of 175 apartments in 4 floors. The complex offers everything for your comfort and relaxes such as infinity swimming pool, pergola, jacuzzi, 24 hours security and free wifi. After swimming in the pool you enjoy the sea view in your balcony. ApartmentsThe complex is presented apartments of various layouts such as studio, one-bedroom, and 2 bedrooms apartments. Studio apartments are starting from 32sqm., a bathroom, and a terrace One-bedroom apartment from 45 M2 to 84M2 with a living room and open plan kitchen, a bedroom, a bathroom, and a terrace. 2 bedroom apartments with an area of 42sqm to 79 m2 with 2 bedrooms, a terrace, and a bathroom. Why buy Stay Suit Residence-Very attractive prices -Up to 6 months installment -Long-time and short term rental possibility Location in AlanyaThe location of Stay Suit residence is amazing. The complex is located just 1800 meter from the beach, nicely located upon the small hill so you are having fantastic sea and nature view, 25 km from Gazipasa -Alanya International Airport, 130 km from Antalya Airport.  Kargıcak has known 5-star luxury hotels and villa area and just 14 km far from Alanya centrum and it takes about 20 minutes by car. RentingStay Suite Residence has a great opportunity for renting out since there are full facilities for holidaymakers. Basic Apartment Alanya real estate can help you rent out your property for short term and long term

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Kargıcak, Turkey
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Residential quarter Stay Suite Residence Alanya
Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$124,924
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