  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Alanya
  4. Residential quarter Exclusive project in the very center of Alanya

Residential quarter Exclusive project in the very center of Alanya

Alanya, Turkey
from
$298,964
;
4
Leave a request
ID: 940
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 21/02/2023

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya
  • Address
    Alanya Sariveliler Yolu

About the complex

This project will be located on an area of 1.180 m². The complex will consist of 1 four-storey block and 32 luxurious apartments. 1+1 2+1 2+1 duplex 3+1 duplex Outdoor heated pool Gym Jacuzzi Sauna Billiards Playroom Start of construction: November 2022Completion date: December 2023

Location on the map

Alanya, Turkey
Food & Drink

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Toprak Panorama complex.
Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$115,505
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool and fitness centre, next to Aydos Forest, Sanjaktepe, Istanbul, Turkey
Sancaktepe, Turkey
from
$418,827
Residential complex Beykoz Bule Residences 2nd Phase
Beykoz, Turkey
from
$690,182
Residential complex Esta Uskudar Grove Compound
Uskudar, Turkey
from
$488,957
Apartment building Beylikduzu Istanbul apartments project
, Turkey
from
$235,000
You are viewing
Residential quarter Exclusive project in the very center of Alanya
Alanya, Turkey
from
$298,964
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Beautiful One bedroom Property in Alanya, Kestel
Residential quarter Beautiful One bedroom Property in Alanya, Kestel
Residential quarter Beautiful One bedroom Property in Alanya, Kestel
Residential quarter Beautiful One bedroom Property in Alanya, Kestel
Residential quarter Beautiful One bedroom Property in Alanya, Kestel
Show all Residential quarter Beautiful One bedroom Property in Alanya, Kestel
Residential quarter Beautiful One bedroom Property in Alanya, Kestel
Yaylalı, Turkey
from
$144,143
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Olive Grove Complex
Residential quarter Olive Grove Complex
Residential quarter Olive Grove Complex
Residential quarter Olive Grove Complex
Residential quarter Olive Grove Complex
Show all Residential quarter Olive Grove Complex
Residential quarter Olive Grove Complex
Didim, Turkey
from
$155,114
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 3
3-Bedroom Fully Furnished Apartment- Holiday Home For Sale in Altinkum Turkey this affordably priced apartment for sale in Didim, located a short distance from the centre of the cosmopoleitan Didim Altinkum in southwestern Turkey, 2,5km from the well-known 3rd beach and a short distance f…
Developer
Polat Group
Leave a request
Residential complex Modern residence with a swimming pool and a garden near the sea, Torba, Turkey
Residential complex Modern residence with a swimming pool and a garden near the sea, Torba, Turkey
Residential complex Modern residence with a swimming pool and a garden near the sea, Torba, Turkey
Residential complex Modern residence with a swimming pool and a garden near the sea, Torba, Turkey
Residential complex Modern residence with a swimming pool and a garden near the sea, Torba, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Modern residence with a swimming pool and a garden near the sea, Torba, Turkey
Residential complex Modern residence with a swimming pool and a garden near the sea, Torba, Turkey
Torba, Turkey
from
$718,568
We offer comfortable villas, flats, and duplex apartments with terraces. The residence features a swimming pool, a sauna, a parking, a garden. Features of the flats Villas: 2 bedrooms, a master bathroom, a living room, a kitchen, a shared bathroom. Advantages The expected yield is 4-5%. L…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
“Turkey Is No Longer the Same?”: Honest Analysis of the Real Estate Market in 2026
28.01.2026
“Turkey Is No Longer the Same?”: Honest Analysis of the Real Estate Market in 2026
What to See in Istanbul: 15+ Main Attractions and a 2-day Itinerary
18.12.2025
What to See in Istanbul: 15+ Main Attractions and a 2-day Itinerary
Maintenance of Real Estate in Turkey for Foreigners: What You Need to Know About Taxes, Utilities, and Insurance
29.09.2025
Maintenance of Real Estate in Turkey for Foreigners: What You Need to Know About Taxes, Utilities, and Insurance
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
21.07.2025
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
17.06.2025
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
Show all publications