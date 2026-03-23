Residential quarter Modern Apartments with Rich Social Amenities in Oba Alanya

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Oba is a quiet family area of Alanya, ideal for comfortable living with family, recreation, and investment. This object will be located on the territory of 7114 m², it will consist of 5 blocks and 65 apartments of various layouts with a modern design. Distance from the sea is only 2.5 km., and only 3 km. from the center of Alanya. In the construction of this facility, high-quality materials are used, and the territory of the complex boasts of its rich infrastructure, which includes everything you need for comfortable living and recreation all year round. •1+1 from 57m² to 60m²•2+1 from 86m² to 147m²•3+1 from 113m² to 205m²•4+1 from 185m² to 245m² There are also apartments with a garden, a terrace, 2 balconies and penthouses. • Well-groomed green area•Swimming pool•Barbecue area•Fitness room with numerous exercise machines•Sauna•Hamam•Steam room•Massage zones•Children's playground•Parking•Generator•Concierge•Elevator•Security system throughout the complex Start of construction January 2021.Completion of construction November 2022.
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Oba, Turkey
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