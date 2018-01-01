  1. Realting.com
Anka Residence

Boztepe, Turkey
from
€100,000
About the complex

 5-storey residential complex for 20 apartments is being built in  Okurjalar district, which is opened for a residence permit.
150 meters to the main road
It is located 700 meters from the sea.
Infrastructure – Hammam, Fitness, Sauna, Outdoor pool, Camellia
Technical features of the project
1 All necessary construction works will be carried out in accordance with the regulations on municipal zoning and the legislation in force at the time of obtaining the building permit. In case of changes related to projects and zoning status, appropriate changes will be made to the project. 
2 The building will be constructed using a reinforced concrete frame system and materials suitable for earthquake resistance.
3 Apartments will be built using carefully selected and TSE certified materials.
4. Routes for installing air conditioners will be laid in the apartments.
5. The elevators will have sufficient capacity, equipped with ventilation and intercom, assembled using CE and TSE certified materials in accordance with the project.
6. Ceramic or granite tile flooring in public areas (entrance to the building, stairwells). Marble covering of the steps.
7. According to the project, the facade of the building will be partially finished with stone and painted. 
8. In each apartment there will be an eyeliner for connecting washing machines and dishwashers.
9. A fitness room, sauna and hammam will be organized in the basement of the building.
10. Central satellite TV will be installed in the apartments
11. Lighting on stairs and stairwells will be tied to sensor devices that respond to movement.
12, Waterproofing of the walls will be done in the basement of the building 
Apartment Features
1. PVC windows with double insulated double-glazed windows
2. Steel entrance door. Interior doors with PVC or melamine coating,
3. Laminate flooring and ceramic tiles certified by TSE.
4. Stairs and balcony railings will be aluminum. Decorative glazing will be inserted between some balcony railings.
5. Lighting, electrical, television and telephone sockets certified by TSE
Living rooms with American plan kitchen
• Laminate flooring
• Walls - Water-based silicone plastic paint on gypsum plaster, ceramic coating between kitchen countertops and built-in cabinets
• Ceilings - Water-based silicone plastic paint on gypsum plaster, decorative elements made of drywall
• Cabinet kitchen furniture made of chipboard

Construction started 05,02,2023 Commissioning 01,12,2023

Features

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Comfort class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Monolithic brick
The year of construction
The year of construction
2023
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
6
New building location
Boztepe, Turkey

