Beachfront residential complex with shopping center and infrastructure, Mahmutlar, Turkey

Residential complex with everything for recreation and life: the sea, the sun and excellent infrastructure. The complex consists of 2 blocks and also includes its own shopping center. The panoramic windows of the apartments will offer views to the sea and Alanya. There will be a beautiful well maintained garden and private underground passage to the beach.

Features of the flats

Other amenities: water park with slides, children's pool, pool bar, children's game room, billiards, table tennis, cinema, and 24/7 security.

Spa center: indoor heated pool, hammam, steam room, Finnish sauna, massage rooms, relaxation area, fitness center, yoga and pilates room.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Other features: Class 1 armored steel doors, intercom with video system. Suspended ceilings with spot lighting. Washable paint on the walls, flooring choice: laminate and porcelain tiles. First-class sanitary ware, designer kitchen sets and furniture in bathrooms. Aluminum roller shutters and double glazing ensure noise insulation in all rooms.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located on the first coastline.

Gazipasha Airport is 27 km away

To Antalya Airport is 140 km