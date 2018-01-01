  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Beachfront residential complex with shopping center and infrastructure, Mahmutlar, Turkey

Beachfront residential complex with shopping center and infrastructure, Mahmutlar, Turkey

Yaylali, Turkey
from
€276,500
;
20
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Residential complex with everything for recreation and life: the sea, the sun and excellent infrastructure. The complex consists of 2 blocks and also includes its own shopping center. The panoramic windows of the apartments will offer views to the sea and Alanya. There will be a beautiful well maintained garden and private underground passage to the beach.

Features of the flats

Other amenities: water park with slides, children's pool, pool bar, children's game room, billiards, table tennis, cinema, and 24/7 security.

Spa center: indoor heated pool, hammam, steam room, Finnish sauna, massage rooms, relaxation area, fitness center, yoga and pilates room.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Other features: Class 1 armored steel doors, intercom with video system. Suspended ceilings with spot lighting. Washable paint on the walls, flooring choice: laminate and porcelain tiles. First-class sanitary ware, designer kitchen sets and furniture in bathrooms. Aluminum roller shutters and double glazing ensure noise insulation in all rooms.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located on the first coastline.

Gazipasha Airport is 27 km away

To Antalya Airport is 140 km

New building location
Yaylali, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Luxury complex in Kargicak, Alanya
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€229,000
Residential quarter Dlya prozhivaniya i investiciy
Yalinayak, Turkey
from
€34,500
Residential complex Proekt klassa lyuks v Mahmutlare
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€375,000
Apartment building Istanbul Buyukcekmece sea apartments project
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€168,960
Residential complex OBA VOYAGE DELUXE
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€151,824
You are viewing
Beachfront residential complex with shopping center and infrastructure, Mahmutlar, Turkey
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€276,500
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Nedorogie novye apartamenty v Mahmutlare
Residential complex Nedorogie novye apartamenty v Mahmutlare
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€85,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
The new apartments in Mahmutlar are presented to your attention. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 55 to 100 m2.The distance to the sea is 2500 meters. Mahmutlar is the most popular area, if we talk about new buildings. Here is a large selection of new and liquid real estate, in the area they are presented as economy-class houses, and respectable residential complexes. Another undeniable advantage in buying a new apartment in Mahmutlar is the possibility of receiving interest-free installments from the developer. In general, Mahmutlar is the most inhabited and comfortable area for a permanent life in Alanya. Although Mahmutlar is remote from the center of Alanya, on its main streets Barbaros, Ataturk and the promenade is always crowded, infrastructure, trade, and restaurants work all year round. This is an autonomous town where there is everything for life and a busy vacation.
Residential complex ZhK v krasivom rayone novogo Stambula - Beylikdyuzyu
Residential complex ZhK v krasivom rayone novogo Stambula - Beylikdyuzyu
Avanos, Turkey
from
€325,400
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Beilikjuju district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 3 + 2, 4 + 1, 4 + 2, 7 + 2. The area of the apartment is from 131 to 360 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
Residential quarter New modern project in Avsallar area
Residential quarter New modern project in Avsallar area
Avsallar, Turkey
from
€155,000
Роскошный проект в самом сердце Авсаллара.    Авсаллар – оживленный курортный город, расположенный в 140 км от аэропорта Анталии, на побережье Средиземного моря. Здесь чистые песчаные и галечные пляжи, роскошные отели, рестораны, бары, а также богатая природа.    Мы рады представить вам этот уникальный комплекс, строительство которого начнется в октябре этого года. Комплекс будет расположен всего в 650 метрах от пляжа, что является идеальным вариантом как для семейного отдыха, так и для комфортного проживания вдали от городской суеты. Этот проект будет построен на закрытой территории общей площадью 2,027 м² и будет состоять из одного 7-этажного здания и 41 квартиры.    КОМПЛЕКСНАЯ ИНФРАСТРУКТУРА:  Сауна  паровая комната  Комната отдыха  шкафчики  Туалет - Душ  Лобби  Спортзал  Кафетерий  Бассейн  Шезлонги у бассейна  Камелия  Детская площадка  Зона барбекю  ландшафтный сад    Планировка квартиры:  Апартаменты 1+1 (20)  Апартаменты 2+1 (10)  Дуплексы с садом 2+1 (2)  Дуплексы с садом 3+1 (3)  Пентхаус 2+1 (4)  Пентхаус 3+1 (2)    РАСПОЛОЖЕНИЕ:  До центра Аланьи: 20 км.  Аэропорт Анталии: 100 км  Аэропорт Газипаша: 65 км  До пляжа: 650 метров.  До торгового рынка: 100 метров.    Начало строительства: 30 октября 2022 г.  Окончание строительства: 30 октября 2024 г.
Realting.com
Go