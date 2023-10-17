  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Casa Koca

Casa Koca

Alanya, Turkey
from
€185,000
;
11 1
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We are proud to present to our investors  new project that will be located close to the city center, just 500m from the world-famous Cleopatra Beach. Start of construction was 11.01.2023.

Compact 5-storey block with 16 apartments. Of these -

12 apartments of 1+1, 57m2 layout. (entrance hall, living room with American kitchen, combined bathroom and balcony) Prices from 185.000€

4 duplex penthouses 2+1, 123-127m2. (entrance hall, living room, separate kitchen, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, balcony and terrace) Prices from 315.000€

All apartments will be commissioned with high-quality finishing: steel entrance door, floors made of high-quality ceramic tiles, plasterboard ceilings with spot ceiling lights, PVC windows with double glazing, installed cabinet kitchen furniture with granite work surface, installed plumbing and shower cabins.

Thanks to its convenient location, all apartments offer panoramic views of the city, and penthouses will delight their owners with sea views!!!

In the basement of the residential complex for your convenience will be  sauna,  fitness room, children's playroom, table tennis and comfortable seating area for gatherings with friends and neighbors.

In addition, complex will have  outdoor swimming pool with children's section and parking.

Security will be provided by 24/7 video surveillance and installed video intercoms.

Additional plus will be the presence of a central satellite TV and wireless Internet.

Perfect for permanent residence. Within walking distance of supermarkets, shops, district polyclinic,  school, kindergarten, children's playgrounds and sports grounds, banks and ATMs, as well as public transport stops.

Great option for a comfortable vacation. Cleopatra Beach, marked with the blue flag of pure water, and its landscaped embankment, just 500m away. Alanya Water Park and the cable car are 750m away. In the immediate vicinity there are  huge number of cafes and restaurants for every taste and budget.

The most important thing!!! Purchase of an apartment in this project is suitable for obtaining a residence permit by Tapu or for applying for Turkish citizenship.

It is possible to sell for cryptocurrency.

Commissioning on 11.2023.

Our managers will be happy to answer your questions and select a personal payment plan at any time convenient for you.

Features

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Management company
  • Rough finish
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Elevator
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Comfort class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Monolithic brick
The year of construction
The year of construction
2023
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
5
New building location
Alanya, Turkey

Video Review of residential_complex Casa Koca

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New spacious apartments in a popular area with developed infrastructure, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€386,207
Residential complex VERA LIFE
Mersin, Turkey
from
€96,474
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v Antalii rayon Kepez
Avanos, Turkey
from
€157,408
Residential complex Zhiloy Kompleks v centre Alanii
Alanya, Turkey
from
€225,000
Residential complex Kvartira s panoramnymi vidami na gory i more
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€217,540
You are viewing
Casa Koca
Alanya, Turkey
from
€185,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Uyutnyy zhiloy kompleks na poberezhe
Residential complex Uyutnyy zhiloy kompleks na poberezhe
Okurcalar, Turkey
from
€154,000
Completion date: 2024
The complex is unique due to its favorable location in Okurjalar Alanya, it is located where most of the luxurious 5-star hotels are located, in the center of this area and just a 3-minute walk from the sandy local beach. Just 20 meters from the complex are the post office, restaurants, shops, butchers, a pharmacy and a weekly market on Tuesdays, where you can buy fruits and vegetables from local farmers. On the seashore there are restaurants with an excellent selection of dishes and drinks. Just 200 meters from the complex there is a magnificent park area, where there is both a basketball and tennis court, as well as a football court, places for recreation and exercise equipment that can be used for free, and just a 5-minute walk is one of the largest and most recent water parks in Alanya. Most of the apartments of the complex will have sea views from the second floor and a large selection of amenities in the territory, including: a lrasse landscape garden with tropical flowers and trees, a pavilion for relaxation and relaxation, large outdoor pool, heated indoor pool, children's pool, pool bar, gazebo, indoor and outdoor playground for children, adult playroom, sauna, massage rooms, relaxation area, fitness center, electric water heater, 24-hour security and video surveillance, energy generator, central television satellite system.
Residential complex Renovation project Taksim 360 for obtaining citizenship in the cultural center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Renovation project Taksim 360 for obtaining citizenship in the cultural center of Istanbul, Turkey
Evliya Celebi Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€369,865
Agency: TRANIO
In total, 9 buildings are being renovated in the project. In one of them there will be a hotel, in the others — apartments, offices and shops. For residents of the apartments hotel service is available: cleaning, dry cleaning and concierge. The building has a swimming pool, a gym, a cinema, a spa area. Advantages Suitable for citizenship. Location and nearby infrastructure The project is located in the cultural center of Istanbul, a 5-minute walk (300 m) from Taksim Square and Istiklal Avenue — Besiktas. The property is 300 meters away from an underground station, near shops, museums and galleries, 38 km from Istanbul Airport.
Residential complex Elitnye apartamenty v samom serdce Stambula
Residential complex Elitnye apartamenty v samom serdce Stambula
Avanos, Turkey
from
€253,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Kucyukchekmezhe district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 55 to 272 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate is characterized by a floor depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investing in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Realting.com
Go