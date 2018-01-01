Residential complex with developed infrastructure for tourists, in a green and ecologically clean area of Oba, Alanya, Turkey

The project is located in the upper Oba area, which has a unique and beautiful view of Alanya and stands out for its nature and clean air. At the same time, all the comfort of city life in walking distance.

In the project flats with 1-4 bedrooms. Large windows will offer a magnificent view of the mountains and the sea.

The complex has various amenities for residents: swimming pools with aqua park, spa zone with Jacuzzi, sauna, hammam and massage rooms, tennis court, billiards, cinema and others.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located about 4 km from the centre of Alanya. The distance to the sea is 2.5 kilometres.

Oba district is one of the most modern in Alanya. It is constantly developing and growing - here are built modern residential complexes, erected the main hospital of Alanya and the Centre of Laser Medicine.

Oba is one of the greenest areas in Alanya. There are many parks with benches, fountains and mini gardens.

Oba is considered to be elite and environmentally friendly. There are no harmful industries or dusty roads nearby.