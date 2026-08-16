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Penthouses for sale in Muğla, Turkey

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Bodrum
3
Milas
3
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9 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Milas, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/2
Sea View Penthouses Close to the Airport in Bodrum Adabükü Adabükü, with its pristine air, p…
$167,420
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Ula, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Ula, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/2
Quality Living in a Secure Complex with a Semi-Olympic Pool in Muğla Esentepe Ula Esentepe, …
$173,194
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
3-Bedroom Apartments with Smart Home Systems in Gümüşlük Bodrum The apartments are situated …
$400,231
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Here is a rare combination that is difficult to find in one object: the sea before your eyes…
$1,49M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
Modernly-Designed Apartments in a Central Location in Hisarönü, Fethiye Located in Muğla, Fe…
$331,138
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartment with Unique View and Terrace Near the Beach in Bodrum Turgutreis The apartment is …
$500,868
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 121 m²
Floor 3/3
Brand-New Apartments on the Most Prestigious Coastline of Bodrum Apartments for sale are loc…
$1,14M
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Kargicak, Turkey
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/7
What you get: The complex on the Mediterranean coast, in the quiet area of Kargicak. On con…
$161,350
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Floor 1/8
What you get: Apartments on the Mediterranean coast, in the quiet area of Kargicak. On co…
$328,264
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Properties features in Muğla, Turkey

with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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