Realting.com
Turkey
Residential
Antalya
Penthouses
Penthouses for sale in Antalya, Turkey
433 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Antalya, Turkey
5
2
200 m²
5/5
Ready-to-Move 4+1 Duplex Property Near Sea and Tram in Antalya Muratpasa The duplex property…
€277,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Mahmutlar, Turkey
3
2
80 m²
11/12
Penthouse 2+1 from the investor in the complex Mahmutlar We are glad to present penthouse 2+…
€132,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
4
2
170 m²
4/4
Apartments with Smart Home System near the Sea and Amenities in Antalya Zerdalilik The thoug…
€320,000
Recommend
Penthouse with sea view, with mountain view
Yaylali, Turkey
Price on request
Recommend
Penthouse with sea view, with mountain view
Yaylali, Turkey
Price on request
Recommend
Penthouse with sea view, with mountain view
Alanya, Turkey
Price on request
Recommend
Penthouse with sea view, with mountain view
Alanya, Turkey
Price on request
Recommend
Penthouse with sea view, with mountain view
Muratpasa, Turkey
Price on request
Recommend
Penthouse with sea view, with mountain view
Muratpasa, Turkey
Price on request
Recommend
Penthouse with sea view, with mountain view
Alanya, Turkey
Price on request
Recommend
Penthouse with sea view, with mountain view
Alanya, Turkey
Price on request
Recommend
Penthouse with sea view, with mountain view
Yaylali, Turkey
Price on request
Recommend
Penthouse with sea view, with mountain view
Yaylali, Turkey
Price on request
Recommend
Penthouse with sea view, with mountain view
Yaylali, Turkey
Price on request
Recommend
Penthouse 6 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with BBQ area
Alanya, Turkey
6
2
230 m²
10
We present to your attention a penthouse in the Mahmutlar area. The penthouse with a total a…
€220,000
Recommend
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with sauna
Karakocali, Turkey
2
2
106 m²
€300,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Mahmutlar, Turkey
4
3
190 m²
11/11
Luxurious Sea View Flats within a Complex with Rich Social Amenities in Mahmutlar The comple…
€229,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Gazipasa, Turkey
4
2
120 m²
8
Chic Aparments in a Stylish Project in Gazipaşa Pazarcı The apartments for sale in Pazarcı a…
€197,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Avsallar, Turkey
3
2
121 m²
5/6
Are you looking for a house by the sea to move into with your family? Do you need a quiet ar…
€190,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Mahmutlar, Turkey
4
3
152 m²
Stylish Real Estate in the Rich Facilities Project in Alanya Kargıcak Kargıcak has been a ri…
€410,000
Recommend
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Mahmutlar, Turkey
5
4
205 m²
Stylish Real Estate in the Rich Facilities Project in Alanya Kargıcak Kargıcak has been a ri…
€480,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Alanya, Turkey
3
2
100 m²
Apartments in a Complex with Swimming Pool in Alanya Oba with a Natural Setting Alanya is a …
€173,000
Recommend
Penthouse 6 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Payallar, Turkey
6
3
250 m²
1/7
Sea and Pool View Apartments for Sale in Alanya Payallar Alanya is one of the most popular r…
€509,000
Recommend
Penthouse 7 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Payallar, Turkey
7
3
285 m²
1/7
Sea and Pool View Apartments for Sale in Alanya Payallar Alanya is one of the most popular r…
€529,000
Recommend
Penthouse 1 room with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Alanya, Turkey
1
3
225 m²
4/4
3+1 Penthouse for Sale in Alanya Oba Region with the Assurance of Redtower Property. Pent…
€315,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Konakli, Turkey
3
2
115 m²
5/5
Apartments Near the Sea and Amenities in Alanya Konaklı, one of the most suitable areas for …
€220,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Alanya, Turkey
3
2
126 m²
5/6
Apartments in a new complex in close proximity to the best beach of Alanya – Cleopatra. Acco…
€340,000
Recommend
Penthouse 5 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with Электрогенератор
Alanya, Turkey
5
2
270 m²
8
The residential complex is located in the favorite area of Alanya - Mahmutlar. Sea distance:…
€220,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Mahmutlar, Turkey
3
3
150 m²
4/4
Modern Sea View Apartments with Access to All Facilities of a 5 Star Hotel in Alanya Alanya …
€400,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Avsallar, Turkey
3
2
165 m²
7
€155,750
Recommend
Properties features in Antalya, Turkey
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
