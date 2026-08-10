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Penthouses for sale in Antalya, Turkey

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Alanya
24
Muratpasa
305
Aksu
13
Konyaalti
33
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511 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 5
Ready-to-Move Apartments in a Complex with Social Amenities within Walking Distance of the B…
$541,404
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Turnkey Apartments in Alanya Mahmutlar in a Four-Block Complex with Full Amenities Mahmutlar…
$212,136
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Aksu, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 7
2-Bedroom Apartment with Sea View and Balcony in Altıntaş, Aksu, Antalya The apartment is lo…
$146,120
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Apartments for Sale 800 Meters from the Beach in Alanya Kestel Alanya, as one of the leading…
$374,938
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Real Estate for Sale in a Complex Like Five Star Hotel Concept in Alanya Demirtaş The Demirt…
$264,186
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 5
Stylish Apartments in a Hotel Concept Project in Alanya Oba The stylish apartments are situa…
$302,314
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Oba, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Oba, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 4/5
Duplex apartment 3 + 1 in Oba Gol district, Alanya - suitable for obtaining a residence perm…
Price on request
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Floor 4/4
Properties in a Complex with Social Amenities Near the Beach in Kestel Alanya With the urban…
$389,282
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
New Real Estate in a Central Location Near the Sea in Alanya Avsallar has become a frequentl…
$290,043
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 240 m²
Panoramic City and Sea View Apartments in a Single-Block Complex in Alanya Büyükhasbahçe Ala…
$626,183
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 12
Sea View Apartments in a Five-Star Hotel Concept Complex in Alanya Mahmutlar Mahmutlar is th…
$245,816
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Oba, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Oba, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 4/4
The complex is located in Alanya / Oba Neighborhood. Completed in 2022, the complex is locat…
$159,447
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 243 m²
Floor 4/4
Apartments in a Beachside Complex with Pool in Antalya Konyaaltı These stylish apartments ar…
$737,596
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 9
Brand New Sea View Real Estate Close to the Beach in Alanya Mahmutlar New real estate is loc…
$183,291
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 6
City View New Flats Close to the Beach in Alanya Mahmutlar Alanya is a highly preferred tour…
$207,983
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
City and Nature View Apartments for Sale in Alanya Demirtaş in a Single Block Complex Demirt…
$226,764
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Apartments in a Project Near the Sea in the Center of Alanya Alanya is one of the most popul…
$403,984
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Kestel, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Kestel, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Floor 1/6
For citizenship What you get: A new premium project on the banks of the Kestel district. O…
$498,796
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Flats with Natural Gas Near Public Transportation in Sarısu Konyaaltı The flats are situated…
$276,310
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 271 m²
Sea-View Apartments Within a Single-Block Complex in Alanya Recognized as one of Alanya’s mo…
$1,03M
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
City View Properties Near the Sea in Alanya Mahmutlar Mahmutlar is a famous area with its cl…
$207,795
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 167 m²
Number of floors 11
Sea-View Flats with Smart Home Systems in Alanya The chic flats are situated in the Tosmur n…
$784,519
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 238 m²
Sea-Front Flats in a Hotel-Like Complex with Hollywood-Style Architecture in Alanya Kestel K…
$749,663
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Floor 13
Apartment for Sale in a Complex with Private Beach Access in Mahmutlar, Alanya Located in Ma…
$455,784
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Luxe Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Project with Shuttle Service in Payallar The apartments a…
$220,493
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Seafront Flats in a Social Complex in Alanya Mahmutlar Mahmutlar is known as the most popula…
$599,408
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Seaview Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Alanya Turkey The apartments are situated i…
$336,822
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
Furnished Apartment 750 M from the Beach in Kestel, Alanya The apartment is located in the K…
$406,123
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4/4
This spacious 2-bedroom duplex apartment is located in the heart of Alanya’s Cleopatra distr…
Price on request
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Floor 4/4
Sea View Flats with Amenities of Five Star Hotel in Alanya Kargıcak Kargıcak is one of the h…
$378,140
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Properties features in Antalya, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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