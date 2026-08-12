Seaview Penthouses for Sale in Turkey

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Sea front Penthouses for sale in Turkey

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Antalya
288
Alanya
24
Mediterranean Region
514
Marmara Region
21
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236 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 5
Ready-to-Move Apartments in a Complex with Social Amenities within Walking Distance of the B…
$541,404
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 4
Elegant Apartments for Sale with Nature and Sea Views in Alanya Alanya is one of the most pr…
$286,680
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Apartments in a Single-Block Exclusive Complex Right on the Sea in Mahmutlar, Alanya Located…
$934,308
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
Apartments for Sale in Alanya with City and Sea Views The Kale region stands out with its pr…
$989,295
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Apartments in Project with Rich Social Amenities in Alanya Alanya is one of the most prefer…
$207,763
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Aksu, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 7
2-Bedroom Apartment with Sea View and Balcony in Altıntaş, Aksu, Antalya The apartment is lo…
$145,483
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Sea View Apartments Surrounded by Nature in Alanya Kestel Alanya stands out with its histori…
$368,273
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Apartments in Alanya Mahmutlar in a Complex 500 m to Sea with Activities The Mahmutlar distr…
$179,059
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Ready-to-Move Flats in a Central Location 100 m from the Sea in Alanya Kestel Kestel is a po…
$357,682
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Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 4
Investment Apartments with Castle and Sea Views in Alanya Alanya is one of the most importan…
$921,539
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
Floor 8/8
Sea and Pool View Real Estate in a Hotel Concept Complex Near the Airport in Alanya Demirtaş…
$268,084
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Apartments in a Complex with Social Activities 300 m from the Beach in Alanya Kestel The apa…
$382,653
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
Floor 4/4
Sea View Flats with Amenities of Five Star Hotel in Alanya Kargıcak Kargıcak is one of the h…
$465,404
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 198 m²
Sea-View Apartments Within a Single-Block Complex in Alanya Recognized as one of Alanya’s mo…
$749,873
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Apartments in a Complex Close to Cleopatra Beach in Alanya The stylish apartments are locate…
$363,708
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Apartments in Alanya Mahmutlar in a Complex 500 m to Sea with Activities The Mahmutlar distr…
$270,321
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Fatih, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
Floor 7/7
Spacious Property with an Unobstructed Sea View in a Building with an Elevator in Sultanahme…
$220,533
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Sea and City-View Apartments in a Complex with Pool in Alanya Alanya is a popular destinatio…
$299,271
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Besiktas, Turkey
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Besiktas, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 6/6
1-Bedroom Key-Ready Apartments with Terraces in İstanbul Beşiktaş These elegant apartments h…
$544,982
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
Spacious Apartments with Sea, Castle, and City Views in Alanya Kleopatra Kleopatra, one of A…
$685,395
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments Near Kleopatra Beach in a Compound with Pool in Alanya Turkey The apartments are …
$312,746
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 212 m²
Stylish Apartments For Sale in the Center of Alanya Close to the Sea and Amenities Alanya, o…
$433,522
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Unique Sea and City View Apartments in a Single-Block Complex in Alanya Tosmur The Tosmur re…
$322,701
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Floor 11/12
Sea View Apartments in a Five-Star Hotel Concept Complex in Alanya Mahmutlar Mahmutlar is th…
$383,015
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Smart Properties in an Extensive Project Near the Sea in Alanya Avsallar Elegant properties …
$243,664
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 5
Sea-Front Real Estate with Chic Designs in Kargıcak Alanya Kargıcak is growing to become the…
$599,200
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Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 260 m²
Floor 9
Furnished Apartments for Sale in Alanya Mahmutlar Mahmutlar is not only Alanya’s most develo…
$400,347
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Uskudar, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Uskudar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 339 m²
Number of floors 6
Apartments with City and Bosphorus Views in a Complex in Üsküdar İstanbul Üsküdar is one of …
$1,87M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Floor 5/6
🏡 Elegant Living Across Two Floors – 3-Room Duplex Apartments Branded ceramic flooring…
$303,151
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Real Estate for Sale in a Complex Like Five Star Hotel Concept in Alanya Demirtaş The Demirt…
$264,186
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Properties features in Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
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