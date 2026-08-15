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Penthouses for sale in Alanya, Turkey

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145 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 4/4
This beautifully designed 3-bedroom duplex is located in the sought-after Cleopatra area of …
Price on request
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Floor 5/6
🏡 Elegant Living Across Two Floors – 3-Room Duplex Apartments Branded ceramic flooring…
$303,151
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Floor 5/6
🏡 Elegant Living Across Two Floors – 3-Room Duplex Apartments Branded ceramic flooring…
$285,661
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Floor 9/10
Luxury two-level 4+1 duplex with sea views in Mahmutlar, AlanyaWe offer a spacious 4+1 apart…
$202,948
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Agency
Alanya-home
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Türkçe
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in İspatlı, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
İspatlı, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Furnished Apartment for Sale in Alanya Demirtaş with Sea and Panoramic City View The apartme…
$171,582
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Kestel, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Kestel, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 127 m²
Floor 4
What you get: Spacious two-level penthouse layout 2+1 with a total area of 127 m2 in a new h…
$138,501
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Floor 13
Apartment for Sale in a Complex with Private Beach Access in Mahmutlar, Alanya Located in Ma…
$455,784
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Tosmur, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tosmur, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 9/9
Located just 120 meters from the sea, this modern duplex in Tosmur offers 2 bedrooms, 2 bath…
Price on request
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Apartment photos available upon request! Three-bedroom penthouse (3+1) 150 m² for sale in t…
$306,929
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Kestel, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Kestel, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 4/5
Kestel | Kestel ResidenceFor sale is a spacious two-level penthouse 2+1 with an area of 140 …
$205,026
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Agency
Alanya-home
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Türkçe
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Kestel, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Kestel, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/5
Luxury two-level garden duplex 3+1 for sale in Pia Royal Residence, KestelDiscover a modern …
$267,550
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Agency
Alanya-home
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Türkçe
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 102 m²
Floor 8/9
🌴 Modern apartment 2 + 1 in Avsallar - comfort, style and comfort by the seaWe present a spa…
$111,304
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 2
What you get: Spacious penthouse 2+1 with a total area of 120 m2, located on the 10th floor.…
$145,939
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4/4
This spacious 2-bedroom duplex apartment is located in the heart of Alanya’s Cleopatra distr…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Floor 7
What you get: We present a spacious 3+1 apartment with a separate kitchen with a total area …
$237,846
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Oba, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Oba, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 4/4
The complex is located in Alanya / Oba Neighborhood. Completed in 2022, the complex is locat…
$159,447
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Oba, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Oba, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Floor 4/4
The penthouse was purchased by its current owner in 2021 for €210,000. The price is very rea…
$181,766
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Dublex Apartment in Avsallar Dublex Apartment in Avsallar – This 2+1 dublex apartment in Avs…
$93,936
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Oba, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Oba, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 4/5
Duplex apartment 3 + 1 in Oba Gol district, Alanya - suitable for obtaining a residence perm…
Price on request
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Agency
Alanya-home
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Türkçe
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 11/12
Sonas Buket Complex, Mahmutlar | Alanya. A video of the apartment is available upon reque…
$256,208
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Kestel, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Kestel, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Floor 1/6
For citizenship What you get: A new premium project on the banks of the Kestel district. O…
$498,796
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Floor 11/11
A furnished four-bedroom penthouse (4+1), 240 m², with sea and mountain views is for sale in…
$380,940
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 11
What you get: Two-level 2+1 apartment with an area of more than 100 m2, fully furnished and …
$184,312
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Floor 1/18
What you get: Apartments in a new residential complex with 5-star hotel infrastructure locat…
$346,836
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 1
$292,595
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 5/6
Spacious apartment 2 + 1 for sale in the residential complex Best Life 6 Residence, Mahmutla…
$126,701
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Agency
Alanya-home
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Türkçe
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 5
For citizenship What you get: Spacious two-level penthouse format 3+1 with a total area of …
$480,591
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4/4
This modern 2-bedroom duplex apartment is located in the vibrant Cleopatra area of Alanya. P…
$500,386
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 1
What you get: Apartment 3+1, with an area of 200 m2, occupies a high location in a residenti…
$322,742
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Area 95 m²
$181,043
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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English, Русский
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