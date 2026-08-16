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Penthouses for sale in Konyaalti, Turkey

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33 properties total found
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Floor 4
🌴 A spacious 4+1 duplex in the Liman district – ready for comfortable seaside living! We …
$400,000
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INEST HOMES
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 4/5
Two-level furnished apartment 3+1 for sale in Konyaalti Khurma, AntalyaFurnished two-level 3…
$288,647
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Agency
Alanya-home
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Türkçe
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 290 m²
Floor 6/6
5- Bedroom Duplex Apartment with a Terrace in a Secure Complex with a Pool in Antalya Konyaa…
$576,056
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Stylish Flat Near the Beach in Konyaaltı Antalya Duplex flat is situated in the Liman neig…
$320,416
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 4
Brand-New Furnished Flats with Underfloor Heating in a New Project in Konyaaltı, Antalya The…
$250,342
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments with Separate Kitchens and Communal Pool Konyaaltı Antalya Hurma neighbourhood of…
$400,231
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TekceTekce
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 6/7
Installment Apartments with Indoor Parking in Konyaaltı Antalya These apartments are situate…
$2,18M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Floor 4/4
Furnished Penthouse Apartment on the Main Road in Konyaaltı Antalya This furnished 3-bedroom…
$333,141
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 243 m²
Floor 4/4
Apartments in a Beachside Complex with Pool in Antalya Konyaaltı These stylish apartments ar…
$733,372
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 5
Flats in a Holiday Concept Project with Pools in Antalya Konyaaltı Flats for sale are situat…
$425,680
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
Floor 2/2
The penthouse is located in Konyaaltı / Gürsu, one of Antalya's most elite and prestigious n…
$403,734
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Flats with Natural Gas Near Public Transportation in Sarısu Konyaaltı The flats are situated…
$275,304
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Floor 4/4
3-Bedroom Duplex Apartment in a Residential Complex in Hurma Neighborhood in Konyaaltı The d…
$240,602
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 6/6
Located in the most beautiful location of Antalya and Konyaaltı, the penthouse is within wal…
$914,011
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 4
Mountain-View Apartments Near the Beach in a Secure Complex with Pool in Antalya These apart…
$331,957
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 3/3
Modernly Furnished 3-Bedroom Apartments for Sale in Konyaaltı, Antalya The Konaklar region, …
$702,140
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 4/4
Spacious Penthouse Flat on the Main Road in Konyaaltı Liman This 2-bedroom duplex flat is si…
$354,599
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Floor 1/2
Luxury Flats with Smart Home System and Indoor Parking in Konyaaltı Antalya These flats are …
$569,115
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Floor 3/3
New Apartments for Sale in Antalya Konyaaltı Close to Shopping Mall and Beaches Apartments f…
$360,902
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 141 m²
Number of floors 5
Sea View Apartments in a Complex with a Pool on the Main Road in Antalya Konyaaltı Apartment…
$881,404
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Floor 4/4
3-Bedroom Duplex Apartment in Liman Antalya within Walking Distance of the Beaches Liman Nei…
$341,293
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 2
Flats with Natural Gas Near Public Transportation in Sarısu Konyaaltı The flats are situated…
$225,371
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Floor 2/2
The penthouse is located in Konyaaltı/Gursu Neighborhood. Completed in 2003, the building is…
$245,337
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Penthouse 7 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Penthouse 7 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 325 m²
Floor 1/2
Duplex Apartment for Sale in an Advantageous Location in Antalya Konyaaltı Located on a busy…
$460,382
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Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 5/5
Completed in 2012, the complex is located in Uncalı, one of the most exclusive and prestigio…
$472,216
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 4/4
The site was built in 2015 on a 1384m2 plot with 2 blocks and a total of 30 apartments. With…
$214,412
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Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Floor 4/4
The complex was built in 2022 on a plot of 9754m2 with 9 blocks and a total of 95 apartments…
$892,105
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 4/4
Penthouse is located in Antalya / Konyaalti Hurma Neighborhood. By location, it is 2km to th…
$191,347
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 4
Penthouse is located in Konyaaltı/Liman neighborhood. In the complex; indoor-outdoor swimmin…
$231,639
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 6
Penthouse is located 8.5km from Antalya City Center and only 1.5km from Konyaalti Beaches.  …
$345,659
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