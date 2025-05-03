Show property on map Show properties list
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Kadikoy, Turkey
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Kadikoy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 134 m²
Flats with High Rental Potential Close to the Coastline in Kadıköy Istanbul The flats are lo…
$271,263
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Kadikoy, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Kadikoy, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments Close to the Beach and the Metro in Kadıköy İstanbul Apartments are located on th…
$374,570
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Kadikoy, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Kadikoy, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Investment Apartments with High Rental İncome Opportunity in İstanbul Apartments are located…
$453,235
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Kadikoy, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Kadikoy, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
New Flats Close to Marmaray Train Station and Moda Beach in Kadıköy Flats for sale are situa…
$530,093
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Kadikoy, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Kadikoy, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Flats Near Moda Coastal Park and Transportation Options in Kadıköy İstanbul The flats are lo…
$486,264
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Kadikoy, Turkey
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Kadikoy, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Floor 10/10
Duplex Flat with Large Terrace in a Decent Neighborhood in Kadıköy Istanbul The spacious fla…
$735,801
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Kadikoy, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Kadikoy, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 6
Elegant Apartments Close to the Metro and Sea in Kadıköy Moda Elegant apartments are in the…
$853,348
