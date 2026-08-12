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Mountain View Penthouses for Sale in Turkey

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Antalya
288
Alanya
24
Mediterranean Region
514
Marmara Region
21
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172 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
Apartments for Sale in Alanya with City and Sea Views The Kale region stands out with its pr…
$989,295
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments with Separate Kitchens and Communal Pool Konyaaltı Antalya Hurma neighbourhood of…
$399,500
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
Modernly-Designed Apartments in a Central Location in Hisarönü, Fethiye Located in Muğla, Fe…
$331,377
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Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 4
Investment Apartments with Castle and Sea Views in Alanya Alanya is one of the most importan…
$921,539
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
Floor 8/8
Sea and Pool View Real Estate in a Hotel Concept Complex Near the Airport in Alanya Demirtaş…
$268,084
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
Floor 4/4
Sea View Flats with Amenities of Five Star Hotel in Alanya Kargıcak Kargıcak is one of the h…
$465,404
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 4/4
Spacious Penthouse Flat on the Main Road in Konyaaltı Liman This 2-bedroom duplex flat is si…
$354,599
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Sea and City-View Apartments in a Complex with Pool in Alanya Alanya is a popular destinatio…
$299,271
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
Spacious Apartments with Sea, Castle, and City Views in Alanya Kleopatra Kleopatra, one of A…
$685,395
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Kusadasi, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 3/3
Sea View Apartments in a Secure Complex with a Pool in Kuşadası Turkey These chic apartments…
$187,711
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Unique Sea and City View Apartments in a Single-Block Complex in Alanya Tosmur The Tosmur re…
$322,701
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Floor 11/12
Sea View Apartments in a Five-Star Hotel Concept Complex in Alanya Mahmutlar Mahmutlar is th…
$383,015
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Smart Properties in an Extensive Project Near the Sea in Alanya Avsallar Elegant properties …
$243,664
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 5
Sea-Front Real Estate with Chic Designs in Kargıcak Alanya Kargıcak is growing to become the…
$599,200
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Floor 5/6
🏡 Elegant Living Across Two Floors – 3-Room Duplex Apartments Branded ceramic flooring…
$303,151
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Real Estate for Sale in a Complex Like Five Star Hotel Concept in Alanya Demirtaş The Demirt…
$264,186
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Sea View Apartments in a Complex 800 M from the Sea in Alanya Avsallar Avsallar, one of Alan…
$237,533
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 5
Apartments with Magnificent Sea and City Views Near the Sea in Kargıcak Alanya Apartments wi…
$466,492
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Penthouse 7 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Penthouse 7 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 325 m²
Floor 1/2
Duplex Apartment for Sale in an Advantageous Location in Antalya Konyaaltı Located on a busy…
$460,695
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 6
Sea and City View Apartments in a Hotel Concept Project in Alanya Elegant apartments are in …
$318,808
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 172 m²
Apartments with Scenic Views in a Complex Close to the Sea and Amenities in Alanya Avsallar …
$357,761
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 9/9
Sea View Flats in a Complex with Rich Social Facilities in Alanya Demirtaş Demirtaş is a res…
$228,730
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Gazipasa, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 127 m²
Apartments in a Complex with Social Activities in Gazipaşa Antalya Stylish apartments are lo…
$262,073
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Floor 3/3
Stunning Mediterranean View Luxury Apartments in Alanya Kargıcak Kargıcak is a region that h…
$531,069
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 4
Flats with Sea and Castle View in a Complex with Pool For Sale in Alanya Oba Flats for sale …
$390,324
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Floor 5/6
🏡 Elegant Living Across Two Floors – 3-Room Duplex Apartments Branded ceramic flooring…
$285,661
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 3/3
Stunning Mediterranean View Luxury Apartments in Alanya Kargıcak Kargıcak is a region that h…
$415,367
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
City and Sea-View Apartments for Sale in a Complex in İskele, Alanya The apartments are loca…
$402,834
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 6
Elegant Design Flats in a Project with Single Block in Alanya Alanya is one of the most spe…
$352,300
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Real Estate for Sale in a Complex Like Five Star Hotel Concept in Alanya Demirtaş The Demirt…
$141,899
Leave a request

Properties features in Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
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