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Penthouses for sale in Mersin, Turkey

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Erdemli
3
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3 properties total found
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Erdemli, Turkey
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 15
Chic Apartments in a Great Project in Tömük Mersin Mersin has been a rising city in both r…
$87,539
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Erdemli, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Floor 15
Chic Apartments in a Great Project in Tömük Mersin Mersin has been a rising city in both r…
$125,550
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Erdemli, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 9
New Apartments Walking Distance of the Sea in Mersin Arpaçbahşiş Stylish apartments in Arpaç…
$205,382
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Properties features in Mersin, Turkey

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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