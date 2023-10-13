Show property on map Show properties list
Penthouses for sale in Mersin, Turkey

Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Elvanli, Turkey
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Elvanli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 15
Elegant Flats in Mersin Tömük in an Outstanding Housing Project Mersin has witnessed remarka…
€73,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Elvanli, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Elvanli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 15
Elegant Flats in Mersin Tömük in an Outstanding Housing Project Mersin has witnessed remarka…
€106,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Mezitli, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Floor 14/14
Apartments in a Secure Complex with a Pool Within Walking Distance of the Beach in Mezitli, …
€115,000

