  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Muratpasa
  5. Penthouses

Penthouses for sale in Muratpasa, Turkey

12 properties total found
Penthouse with sea view, with mountain view in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse with sea view, with mountain view
Muratpasa, Turkey
Price on request
Penthouse with sea view, with mountain view in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse with sea view, with mountain view
Muratpasa, Turkey
Price on request
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Floor 5/5
Luxury Flats in Antalya Center Close to Kaleici and Karaalioğlu Park Flats for sale are loca…
€436,000
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 4
Well-Located Spacious Apartments in Muratpasa Meydankavagi Apartments in Antalya are located…
€229,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 4
Well-Located Spacious Apartments in Muratpasa Meydankavagi Apartments in Antalya are located…
€202,000
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 5
Properties in a Complex with Swimming Pool in Antalya Muratpasa The properties for sale in A…
€272,000
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 4
Investment Apartment in a Luxury Complex in Muratpasa Deniz The apartments are located in th…
€263,000
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments in a New Project with Parking Lot in Antalya Muratpasa The apartments for sale in…
€273,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Floor 4/4
Contemporary Design Flats within Walking Distance of The Sea in Muratpaşa Antalya The contem…
€377,000
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 4/4
Contemporary Design Flats within Walking Distance of The Sea in Muratpaşa Antalya The contem…
€267,000
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 4
Brand New Flats in a Complex Close to the Beach in a Centrally Neighborhood of Muratpasa Ant…
€314,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 4
Brand New Flats in a Complex Close to the Beach in a Centrally Neighborhood of Muratpasa Ant…
€202,000
