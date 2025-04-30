Show property on map Show properties list
Penthouses for sale in Aksu, Turkey

8 properties total found
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Aksu, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
Floor 3/3
The complex was built in 2022 in Antalya/Altintas region. The complex has 24/7 security, swi…
$218,311
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Aksu, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 2
The complex was built in 2020 on a 7,200m2 plot in Antalya/Kundu region. It has an outdoor p…
$127,532
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Aksu, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 11
Apartments in a Hotel Concept Complex in Antalya Aksu Altıntaş region of Aksu in Antalya hos…
$389,626
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Aksu, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 11
Apartments in a Hotel Concept Complex in Antalya Aksu Altıntaş region of Aksu in Antalya hos…
$336,974
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Aksu, Turkey
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Floor 12/12
The apartment was built in 2014 in Kundu, the heart of tourism in Antalya, since then the ap…
$201,418
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Aksu, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Floor 16
50% down payment and 18 months interest-free installments! The project is located in Aksu/A…
$1,000,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Aksu, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 8
The project is being built in Aksu/Altıntaş, the developing region of Antalya, and will be d…
$299,410
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Aksu, Turkey
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 325 m²
Floor 8
The project is being built in Aksu/Altıntaş, the developing region of Antalya, and will be d…
$1,05M
