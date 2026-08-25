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Penthouses for sale in Gazipasa, Turkey

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7 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Gazipasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Apartments in a Complex with Social Activities in Gazipaşa Antalya Stylish apartments are lo…
$220 141
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Gazipasa, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 127 m²
Apartments in a Complex with Social Activities in Gazipaşa Antalya Stylish apartments are lo…
$262 073
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Gazipasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Luxury Properties in a Complex Near the Amenities in Antalya Gazipaşa The properties are loc…
$239 599
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Gazipasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 7
Apartments Close to the Sea in a Complex with Amenities in Antalya Gazipaşa is one of the m…
$124 914
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Gazipasa, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Luxury Properties in a Complex Near the Amenities in Antalya Gazipaşa The properties are loc…
$319 465
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Gazipasa, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 5
Ready to Move Apartments in a Complex with Pool in Gazipaşa Antalya Gazipaşa is a coastal to…
$233 759
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TekceTekce
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Gazipasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/5
What you get: Penthouse 2+1 in a unique complex in a quiet area of Gazipasa. On constructio…
$208 086
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