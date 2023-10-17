Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Ankara
  5. Penthouses

Penthouses for sale in Ankara, Turkey

Penthouse To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Penthouse 3 rooms in Pursaklar, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms
Pursaklar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 6
Chic Apartments with City View in a Complex in Ankara Pursaklar Modern-designed apartments a…
€101,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Pursaklar, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Pursaklar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 191 m²
Number of floors 6
Chic Apartments with City View in a Complex in Ankara Pursaklar Modern-designed apartments a…
€112,000
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Cankaya, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 4
Brand New Properties in a Residential Complex in Ankara Cankaya Luxury properties are locate…
€547,000

Properties features in Ankara, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir