Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pool, a fitness center and lounge areas, Istanbul, Turkey

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Fatih
  • City
    Istanbul

About the complex

You'll find the rhythm you're looking for with a wide range of apartment options with 1-6 bedrooms, as well as duplex apartments.

Amenities:

  • indoor swimming pool
  • fitness center
  • sauna and steam bath
  • relaxation and social areas
  • cafe
  • pilates studio
  • kids' pool
  • storage rooms for every apartment

Completion - 2028.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • University - 6 minutes
  • Bebek - 8 minutes
  • Levent - 8 minutes
  • Hospital - 12 minutes
  • Istanbul Airport - 40 minutes

Location on the map

Fatih, Turkey

