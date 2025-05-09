Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools, Istanbul, Turkey

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
This small residential complex will consist of one four-story block with a total of 16 apartments of various layouts and square sizes. The following apartments will be on sale: 1+1 (65m2), 2+1 (130m2), 2+1 duplexes (130m2), 3+1 duplexes (150m2), each apartment will be put into operation with…
The residence features a parking, swimming pools, gardens, kids' playgrounds, a fitness center, a spa.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located close to a school, a kindergarten, a supermarket, a hospital.
Beach - 300 meters
Hospital - 6 km
Port - 9 km
We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the sea.
The residence features a gym and a spa center, a cinema, restaurants, around-the-clock security and concierge service, indoor and outdoor swimming pools and an aquapark, a mini golf course, a parking.
Location and nearby infrastructure
T…