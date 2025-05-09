  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential complex Apartments near the historical center of Istanbul.

Residential complex Apartments near the historical center of Istanbul.

Fatih, Turkey
$329,000
14
Last update: 25/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Fatih
  • Metro
    Aksaray (~ 600 m)
  • Metro
    Vezneciler (~ 600 m)

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

The complex is located near the historical center of Istanbul, with a unique view of the Golden Horn, has wide blocks and social areas, a modern design that fits organically into the iconic silhouette of the city.

The project has a total area of ​​31,536 m2, of which 15,000 m2 is a landscaped area, consisting of 16 blocks.

The first stage of the project is for sale - 8 blocks, a total of 587 apartments, the project presents apartments with a layout of 1 + 1, 2 + 1 and 3 + 1, with an area from 62.45 m2 to 201.75 m2.

The complex has everything you need for relaxation and life - restaurants, SPA, fitness, etc.

Near the E-5 highway, public transport stop, shops, etc.

All apartments are delivered fully finished, which will be made in accordance with the highest quality standards from premium materials.

Infrastructure:

Swimming pool
Green landscapes
Children's playgrounds
BBQ areas
Fitness center
Sauna
Restaurants
Landscaping
24/7 video surveillance cameras
Security service workers

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Fatih, Turkey

