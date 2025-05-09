Residential complex Apartments near the historical center of Istanbul.

The complex is located near the historical center of Istanbul, with a unique view of the Golden Horn, has wide blocks and social areas, a modern design that fits organically into the iconic silhouette of the city.

The project has a total area of ​​31,536 m2, of which 15,000 m2 is a landscaped area, consisting of 16 blocks.

The first stage of the project is for sale - 8 blocks, a total of 587 apartments, the project presents apartments with a layout of 1 + 1, 2 + 1 and 3 + 1, with an area from 62.45 m2 to 201.75 m2.

The complex has everything you need for relaxation and life - restaurants, SPA, fitness, etc.

Near the E-5 highway, public transport stop, shops, etc.

All apartments are delivered fully finished, which will be made in accordance with the highest quality standards from premium materials.

Infrastructure:

Swimming pool

Green landscapes

Children's playgrounds

BBQ areas

Fitness center

Sauna

Restaurants

Landscaping

24/7 video surveillance cameras

Security service workers

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.