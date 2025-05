True luxury is experiencing the beauty of the Bosphorus everyday. The prime location, architectural excellence and high-quality materials in every detail will not only embody elegance and value today, but also carry them into the future.

Discover these 38 exclusive apartments in the heart of Istanbul and choose your dream home.

Each apartment has parking spaces and a storage.

Some apartments have private gardens and views of the Bosphorus.

Features:

indoor swimming pool

kids' playground

fitness center

terrace

reception

Parquet

underfloor heating

Shutters

"Smart Home" system (lighting, shutters and underfloor heating control)

Kitchen cabinetry and hugh-quality appliances by renowned brands

Coast - 750 meters

15 July Martyrs Bridge - 1.2 km

Metro station - 3.3 km

Shopping mall - 7.1 km

Eurasia Tunnel - 7.5 km

Airport - 36 km

