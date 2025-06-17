  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential complex New residence with green areas close to universities and metro stations, Istanbul, Turkey

Residential complex New residence with green areas close to universities and metro stations, Istanbul, Turkey

Fatih, Turkey
from
$282,674
18
ID: 26992
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2468737
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 16/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Fatih
  • City
    Istanbul

About the complex

Combining the dynamism and comfort of city life, the residence offers a unique living experience with its exclusive modern architecture and extensive facilities. With high-ceilinged and spacious interiors, a central location, and eco-friendly features, it promises a luxurious lifestyle. In our project, where quality and aesthetics are prioritized in every detail, an exclusive life awaits you.

Each apartment type has been designed with special features and modern living standards to meet the needs of our residents. The high-quality living spaces offered by our project open the doors to a splendid and comfortable life.

Features:

  • gym
  • social facilities
  • green areas
  • parking
  • shops
  • yoga studio

Completion - June, 30 2026.

  • Central air conditioning system for cooling and heating
  • High ceilings
  • "Smart Home" system
  • Underfloor heating
  • Kitchen cabinetry and appliances (oven, stove, extractor)
The residence is located close to hospitals, universities, metro stations, airports, shopping malls, and major highways like TEM. It is also directly opposite Altınbaş University.

  • Mall of Istanbul - 4 km
  • Istanbul Airport - 34 km

Fatih, Turkey

Residential complex New residence with green areas close to universities and metro stations, Istanbul, Turkey
Fatih, Turkey
from
$282,674
