Residential complex New residence with green areas close to universities and metro stations, Istanbul, Turkey

Combining the dynamism and comfort of city life, the residence offers a unique living experience with its exclusive modern architecture and extensive facilities. With high-ceilinged and spacious interiors, a central location, and eco-friendly features, it promises a luxurious lifestyle. In our project, where quality and aesthetics are prioritized in every detail, an exclusive life awaits you.

Each apartment type has been designed with special features and modern living standards to meet the needs of our residents. The high-quality living spaces offered by our project open the doors to a splendid and comfortable life.

Features:

gym

social facilities

green areas

parking

shops

yoga studio

Completion - June, 30 2026.

Central air conditioning system for cooling and heating

High ceilings

"Smart Home" system

Underfloor heating

Kitchen cabinetry and appliances (oven, stove, extractor)

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

The residence is located close to hospitals, universities, metro stations, airports, shopping malls, and major highways like TEM. It is also directly opposite Altınbaş University.