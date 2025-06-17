Residential complex New residence with green areas close to universities and metro stations, Istanbul, Turkey

Combining the dynamism and comfort of city life, the residence offers a unique living experience with its exclusive modern architecture and extensive facilities. With high-ceilinged and spacious interiors, a central location, and eco-friendly features, it promises a luxurious lifestyle. In our project, where quality and aesthetics are prioritized in every detail, an exclusive life awaits you.
Each apartment type has been designed with special features and modern living standards to meet the needs of our residents. The high-quality living spaces offered by our project open the doors to a splendid and comfortable life.
Features:
Completion - June, 30 2026.Facilities and equipment in the house
The residence is located close to hospitals, universities, metro stations, airports, shopping malls, and major highways like TEM. It is also directly opposite Altınbaş University.