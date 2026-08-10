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Studios for Sale in Antalya, Turkey

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Alanya
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13 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 12
$59,836
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kestel, Turkey
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kestel, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 5
Price listApartment, StudioFloor: 4, , 45m², €77,000Step into a world of elegance and tranqu…
$88,603
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Alanya, Turkey
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 3/9
$94,998
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Alanya, Turkey
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 14
Price listApartment, StudioFloor: 3, , 50m², €65,000Welcome to the ultimate blend of luxury …
$74,794
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Studio apartment in Aksu, Turkey
Studio apartment
Aksu, Turkey
Area 10 m²
Floor 4/10
Desire Antalya — Become a Co-Owner of a 5★ Best Western Premier Hotel An investment that …
$30,000
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Agency
Hotel Invest
Languages
English, Русский, Français
Telegram Write in Telegram
Studio apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
Studio apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Area 10 m²
Floor 4/10
Desire Antalya — Become a Co-Owner of a 5★ Best Western Premier Hotel An investment that …
$25,000
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hotel Invest
Languages
English, Русский, Français
Telegram Write in Telegram
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Alanya, Turkey
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 4
Price listApartment, StudioFloor: 4, , 35m², €57,000Welcome to your dream home nestled in th…
$65,589
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 12
Price listApartment, StudioFloor: 6, , 40m², €53,000Step into a world of elegance and leisur…
$60,986
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Alanya, Turkey
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
The Alanya project in the Payallar district stands out as a prime investment, blending a str…
$48,251
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Alanya, Turkey
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/4
We sell a cozy apartment in the center of Alanya, 300 meters to Cleopatra Beach, FINNCONS AP…
$133,758
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Alanya, Turkey
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
The project in the Payallar district stands out as a prime investment, blending a strategic …
$48,097
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Aksu, Turkey
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
which will be located in Alt nta , one of the most attractive areas of Antalya. Location In…
$191,798
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Alanya, Turkey
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 1/10
Jasmine Port SuiteJasmine Port Suite will be located in Alanya. One of the largest and most …
$48,545
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Properties features in Antalya, Turkey

with Garage
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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