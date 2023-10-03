Show property on map Show properties list
Studios for Sale in Antalya, Turkey

Alanya
10
Sekerhane Mahallesi
10
20 properties total found
1 room studio apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Alanya, Turkey
1 room studio apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
We offer you an apartment of 1+0 by the sea in the area of Avsallar! The apartment is locate…
€118,000
1 room studio apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with Электрогенератор in Alanya, Turkey
1 room studio apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with Электрогенератор
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
We present a furnished apartment of 1+0, located on the 1 floor in the complex of the Mahmut…
€71,500
1 room studio apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna in Alanya, Turkey
1 room studio apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 3
In the area of Cleopatra for sale apartment layout 1+0, located on the 3 floor of a resident…
€115,500
1 room studio apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna in Alanya, Turkey
1 room studio apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 4
€88,000
1 room studio apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Alanya, Turkey
1 room studio apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2
€139,000
Studio apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Alanya, Turkey
Studio apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Alanya, Turkey
Price on request
Studio apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Alanya, Turkey
Studio apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Alanya, Turkey
Price on request
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Alanya, Turkey
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 4/7
Kestel District. Alanya AQUA RESİDENCE Complex https://maps.app.goo.gl/psRAiLahq1NAUwDg6 I…
€110,000
1 room studio apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna in Alanya, Turkey
1 room studio apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 9
We present to your attention an apartment-studio located on the ninth floor of the residenti…
€76,000
1 room studio apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Alanya, Turkey
1 room studio apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 7/9
€83,000
1 room studio apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 room studio apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 3/12
Studio in Mahmutlar We present to your attention Studio 1+0 in a cozy residential complex wi…
€103,000
1 room studio apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 room studio apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/12
Furnished studio in Mahmutlar We are glad to present you a furnished studio in a cozy reside…
€77,000
1 room studio apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Alanya, Turkey
1 room studio apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 8
We present to your attention an apartment-studio located on the eighth floor of the resident…
€88,000
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Alanya, Turkey
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 7/9
€89,000
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 8
€90,200
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Alanya, Turkey
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 4
€125,000
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Alanya, Turkey
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 4/6
€125,000
2 room Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with elevator, with air conditioning in Alanya, Turkey
2 room Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with elevator, with air conditioning
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 3/5
Southern view of the city and the sea Distance to the sea 200 m General characteristics …
€220,000
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, in city center in Alanya, Turkey
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, in city center
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/4
We sell a cozy apartment in the center of Alanya, 300 meters to Cleopatra Beach, FINNCONS AP…
€135,000
Studio apartment 3 bedrooms with Residence and citizenship, with #sea view#villa#вилла в испании#вид на море/океан/залив#дом в испании#appliances#испания#spain, with Турция, Турция, Средиземноморский регион, Алания, Анталья in Alanya, Turkey
Studio apartment 3 bedrooms with Residence and citizenship, with #sea view#villa#вилла в испании#вид на море/океан/залив#дом в испании#appliances#испания#spain, with Турция, Турция, Средиземноморский регион, Алания, Анталья
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 3
Area 28 002 m²
Floor 5/5
NOVA GARDEN This project will be finished ın June 2023 The total area of the facility:…
€207,000

