Terraced Apartments for sale in Antalya, Turkey

Alanya
268
Muratpasa
395
Aksu
308
Gazipasa
180
158 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Oba, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Oba, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 7
New residence with a swimming pool and a mini golf course in a prestigious area, close to th…
$377,623
1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 8
New residence with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Payallar, Turkey The residence fea…
$130,035
2 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 2
THE CITY ALANYA PROJECT : Your Dream Mediterranean Lifestyle Awaits Discover Paradise Jus…
$310,648
2 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 8
Residential complex with sea and mountain views, in a resort area with developed infrastruct…
$167,486
1 bedroom apartment in Kargıcak, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/5
Alanya Via Corner Residence Sea Front 1+1 With Detached Garden Apartment - 1+1, 70m² - ⁠…
$176,608
3 bedroom apartment in Kargıcak, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 265 m²
Floor 4/4
For Sale 3+1, 200m² Luxury Duplex at Granada Residence Kargicak Alanya Alanya Kargicak Gr…
$247,260
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
Property Type: Apartment ( Dupoeks Garlen ) Category: secondary. Location: Alanya, Kestel di…
$148,498
1 bedroom apartment in Aksu, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 5
New residence with a swimming pool and a garden ina prestigious area, Antalya, Turkey The r…
$176,848
1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/4
Located just 350 meters from the famous Cleopatra Beach, this stylish 1-bedroom apartment is…
$237,576
4 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
Project Overview: Prestigious residential complex in Alanya İncekum, 2km from the sea. 12 …
$247,006
2 bedroom apartment in Kestel, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kestel, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 5
Residential complex with views of the Mediterranean Sea, the Toros Mountains and the ancient…
$416,114
1 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 3/11
For Sale 1+1 Seaside Apartment at Konak Seaside Tower Mahmutlar Alanya Konak Seaside Tower…
$236,650
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/4
This stylish duplex apartment is located in a well-maintained complex just 300 meters from t…
$320,728
1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3
Luxurious 1+1 Apartment in Mahmutlar Alanya - Your Dream Home Awaits! Discover an excepti…
$79,231
1 bedroom apartment in Oba, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Oba, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury residence with swimming pools and a parking close to the beach and the center of Alan…
$170,607
4 bedroom apartment in Serik, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 216 m²
Number of floors 3
New villa with a garden and a swimming pool close to the beach and the golf course, Kadriye,…
$579,463
2 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 5
Residential complex 600 meters from the beach and promenade, in the central part of the popu…
$197,654
3 bedroom apartment in Oba, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Oba, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 5
Residence with a swimming pool close to the sea, Oba, Turkey The residence features a swimm…
$400,509
2 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
New complex of villas with swimming pools, Alanya, Turkey We offer villas with parking spac…
$519,102
1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 6/9
Located in a well-maintained 9-storey building in Avsallar, this furnished apartment sits on…
$124,443
2 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 9
Residential complex in the popular tourist center of Alanya, 1 km from the sea, Turkey The …
$202,855
2 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 7
Residential complex with swimming pool and sports grounds, in a quiet and peaceful area, Avs…
$192,453
2 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 6
Spacious apartment close to the chain stores in the center of Avsallar, Turkey Residential …
$91,025
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 12/12
This exquisite penthouse is located in the vibrant Mahmutlar district of Alanya, a highly so…
$1,11M
1 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 10/12
For Sale 1+1 Sea View Apartment at Exodus Hill Residence Mahmutlar Alanya Exodus Hill Resi…
$88,425
2 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 5
Residential complex near the chain stores in a quiet area, Antalya, Turkey Residential comp…
$171,647
1 bedroom apartment in Oba, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Oba, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 5
New residence with a swimming pool and a fitness room close to the sea, Oba, Turkey The res…
$171,647
1 bedroom apartment in Oba, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Oba, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 5
Residence with a swimming pool and a kids' playground, Oba, Turkey The residence features a…
$447,767
3 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 4
This spacious 160 m² apartment is located on the 4th floor of a 10-storey building in the Ci…
$282,829
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 6
Type of real estate: duplex apartment. Category: secondary. Location: Alanya, Mahmutlar dist…
$130,071
