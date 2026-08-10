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Multilevel Apartments for Sale in Antalya, Turkey

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Alanya
5
Muratpasa
3
Konyaalti
5
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15 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 5 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 5 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 245 m²
Floor 2/3
Spacious apartment 5+1 in Konyaalti, Uluch district.We present to your attention a modern an…
$245,642
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Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Kemer, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/1
This project, located in the Kemer neighborhood of Burdur, consists of a total of 83 indepen…
$39,308
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Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/4
$133,938
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Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
The apartment is located in Lara, one of the most popular locations in Antalya, within walki…
$650,670
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Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
This garden duplex apartment in Konyaaltı Hurma offers you a detached life! Completed in 20…
$232,792
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Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 4/5
Welcome! If you are dreaming of buying a property in Turkey, take a look at this magnificent…
$265,826
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Multilevel apartments 6 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 6 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 3/3
$137,024
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Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 4
Located just 350 meters from Konyaalti Beach, one of the most popular beaches of Antalya and…
$700,906
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Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 6/7
ID AN 23752 Area: Antalya, Undzhaly Object type: Housing under construction Number of rooms:…
$251,759
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Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Aksu, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
The complex is being built on a 36,000 m2 plot in Altintas, the developing region of Antalya…
$428,701
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Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Değirmendere, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Değirmendere, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
Floor 1/6
The benefits of this apartment: A spacious duplex with a garden with a total area of …
$417,413
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Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 8
The complex is being built in Alanya/Avsallar region by one of the leading construction comp…
$185,765
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Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
The apartment is located in Konyaalti/Uncali district. In the complex; There are many facili…
$585,232
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Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 4
Welcome to the luxury residential complex in Kargicak! We are pleased to present you this un…
$350,407
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Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 8
The complex is being built in Alanya/Avsallar region by one of the leading construction comp…
$278,648
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