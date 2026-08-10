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Pool Apartments for sale in Antalya, Turkey

;
Alanya
256
Muratpasa
1812
Aksu
467
Konyaalti
288
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534 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
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1 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/7
New residential complex in Antalya | The first installment is only 35% | Installment for 10 …
$115,500
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1 bedroom apartment in Aksu, Turkey
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1 bedroom apartment
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/7
The project is located in the Altintas district, one of the most promising areas of Antalya.…
$192,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Aksu, Turkey
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1 bedroom apartment
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/7
We are not talking about an apartment, but about commercial real estate: you acquire a 1/10 …
$30,883
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
1 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 4/12
What you get: Spacious and bright 1+1 apartment with a good area of 65 m2. The house is full…
$104,796
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1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/11
What you get: Modern apartments on the Mediterranean coast in the Avsallar region. Construct…
$160,121
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1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 5
$156,665
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1 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 7/13
Ready-to-move-in apartments at the best prices in Alanya's newest and most popular luxury re…
$168,386
VAT
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1 room apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 2
What you get: A bright 35 m2 studio located on the 2nd floor of a well-kept residential comp…
$62,195
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1 bedroom apartment in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Located in the highly sought-after Kleopatra area of Alanya, this modern 1+1 apartment offer…
$234,490
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2 bedroom apartment in Tosmur, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Tosmur, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Floor 2
What you get: The apartment has a 2+1 layout and a total area of ​​91 m², located on the gro…
$229,046
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2 bedroom apartment in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
This well-designed and spacious 2+1 apartment in Mahmutlar offers a perfect blend of comfort…
$210,147
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1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2
What you get: An apartment with a 1+1 layout, with a total area of ​​60 m² (gross), is locat…
$172,483
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Kestel, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Kestel, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Floor 1/6
For citizenship What you get: A new premium project on the banks of the Kestel district. O…
$498,796
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1 bedroom apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 3/5
Great Location in Gazipaşa Pazarcı Unique High-Quality Project Pazarcı / Gazipaşa / Antaly…
$91,334
VAT
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gazivisor / Real Estate & Investment
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2 bedroom apartment in Konyaalti, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/4
🌿 Spacious apartment 2+1 with its own garden in the prestigious area of Unjaly, KonyaaltiWe …
$500,664
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1 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2
$82,364
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1 bedroom apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 4/7
In Gazipaşa Pazarcı, Within a High-Quality Residential Complex with Open Surroundings, Where…
$58,375
VAT
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gazivisor / Real Estate & Investment
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4/4
This spacious 2-bedroom duplex apartment is located in the heart of Alanya’s Cleopatra distr…
Price on request
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2 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 8
What you get: modern apartment 2+1 with an area of 110 m2 gross, located on the 8th floor, s…
$286,352
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1 bedroom apartment in Tosmur, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Tosmur, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 6
What you get: furnished apartment 1 + 1 with an area of 60 m2, located on the 6th floor, con…
$99,444
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3 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 5/8
What you get: Spacious new apartment 3+1 on the 5th floor Completely finished "turnkey" hous…
$692,407
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1 bedroom apartment in Kestel, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kestel, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1
What you get: modern apartment 1+1 with an area of 52 m2 with a view of the infrastructure, …
$103,840
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3 bedroom apartment in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 163 m²
Located in Buyukhasbahce, this 3+1 duplex apartment is a perfect choice for those looking to…
$633,123
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1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/9
For citizenship Video object For rent. For investment What you get: New residential comp…
$269,556
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1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/4
For citizenship For rent. For investment What you get: Apartments in an investment projec…
$459,628
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2 bedroom apartment in Konyaalti, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 3/5
A house you want to go back to. Apartment 2 + 1 in Konyaalti near the sea.There are apartmen…
$365,865
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2 bedroom apartment in Tosmur, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Tosmur, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 1
What you get: Bright apartment of 115 m2 with two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The apartment …
$251,397
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1 bedroom apartment in Konyaalti, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/5
Space, coziness and readiness for life - apartment 1 + 1 in Sarysu, Antalya65 m2, with furni…
$119,544
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Apartment 7 bedrooms in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Apartment 7 bedrooms
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
7 bedrooms and sea views in Injekum Enjoy the exquisite luxury of this elegant 3-storey vill…
$758,864
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2 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/4
For rent. For investment What you get: New investment project with apartments in the cente…
$208,738
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Property types in Antalya

penthouses
condos
multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Antalya, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
nearby golf course
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