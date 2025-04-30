Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garage for sale in Antalya, Turkey

Alanya
268
Muratpasa
395
Aksu
308
Gazipasa
180
3 room apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 8
$401,808
2 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 2/4
2+1 Apartment for Sale in Alanya Oba Region with the Assurance of Redtower Property. Apar…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Tosmur, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Tosmur, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4/9
This modern apartment is located in Tosmur, one of the most desirable areas of Alanya. Situa…
$267,252
1 bedroom apartment in Kargıcak, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/5
Alanya Via Corner Residence Sea Front 1+1 With Detached Garden Apartment - 1+1, 70m² - ⁠…
$176,608
Close
3 bedroom apartment in Kargıcak, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 265 m²
Floor 4/4
For Sale 3+1, 200m² Luxury Duplex at Granada Residence Kargicak Alanya Alanya Kargicak Gr…
$247,260
1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
An ultra-luxury residence project in Küçükhasbahçe, one of the most elite districts of Alany…
$217,767
1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 8/10
A apartment planning apartment 1+1 apartment in the popular Crystal Park, Dzhikjilli distric…
$168,152
3 bedroom apartment in Konyaalti, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Floor 5/3
$780,000
Apartment in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Apartment
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Area 73 m²
Floor 3/7
$170,669
1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/4
Located just 350 meters from the famous Cleopatra Beach, this stylish 1-bedroom apartment is…
$237,576
1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 1
Interior-exterior features; indoor-outdoor swimming pool, fingerprint reader, jacuzzi BBQ an…
$114,511
1 bedroom apartment in Kargıcak, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Explore a new era of luxury living and investment potential in the heart of Alanya Kargicak.…
$74,005
Apartment in Alanya, Turkey
Apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Area 62 m²
We bring to your attention a project of a residential complex from a developer in Alania, th…
$216,961
1 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/12
For Sale 1+1 Apartment at Complex in Mahmutlar Alanya 1+1 – 55 m² Furnished Floor: 2 …
$81,860
4 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
Project Overview: Prestigious residential complex in Alanya İncekum, 2km from the sea. 12 …
$247,006
1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
We are proud to present to you our apartment project, which has an ultra-luxury modern desig…
$354,743
1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/9
1+1 Apartment for Sale in Alanya Avsallar Region with the Assurance of Redtower Property. …
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/8
$115,948
1 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/12
🎁 Alanya Mahmutlar For Sale Installment New Full Activity 1+1 Pool Front Apartment 🎁  🎁 FEN…
$68,533
1 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 3/11
For Sale 1+1 Seaside Apartment at Konak Seaside Tower Mahmutlar Alanya Konak Seaside Tower…
$236,650
1 bedroom apartment in Hocalar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Hocalar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
The coast of Alanya is one of the favorite tourist resorts of the Mediterranean. Demirtas di…
Price on request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/4
This stylish duplex apartment is located in a well-maintained complex just 300 meters from t…
$320,728
1 bedroom apartment in Kargıcak, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 10
There are 2 blocks and 130 apartments in the project, which has 7.7 square meters of land…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/5
RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX PAYALLAR, ALANYA, ANTALYA - Türkiye Our Residence project is locat…
$99,567
1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/6
For Sale 1+1 Apartment at Azura World & Hotel in Turkler Alanya Azura World & Hotel …
$133,933
1 bedroom apartment in Tosmur, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Tosmur, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4/9
Located just 120 meters from the beach, this modern 1-bedroom apartment is situated in a wel…
$267,252
1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3
Luxurious 1+1 Apartment in Mahmutlar Alanya - Your Dream Home Awaits! Discover an excepti…
$79,231
3 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Floor 3/4
The apartment is located on the 3rd floor of a 4-storey building. Due to its location, it is…
$324,890
1 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 2/5
Аланья Махмутлар Новое здание Меблированная возможность с мероприятиями 1+1, 60 м² Квартира🌟…
$78,446
1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/4
This modern 1-bedroom apartment is located in the popular Cleopatra area of Alanya, just 325…
$221,760
