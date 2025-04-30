Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garden for sale in Antalya, Turkey

362 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Oba, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Oba, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 7
New residence with a swimming pool and a mini golf course in a prestigious area, close to th…
$377,623
1 bedroom apartment in Tosmur, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Tosmur, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4/9
This modern apartment is located in Tosmur, one of the most desirable areas of Alanya. Situa…
$267,252
2 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 2
THE CITY ALANYA PROJECT : Your Dream Mediterranean Lifestyle Awaits Discover Paradise Jus…
$310,648
2 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 8
Residential complex with sea and mountain views, in a resort area with developed infrastruct…
$167,486
1 bedroom apartment in Kargıcak, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/5
Alanya Via Corner Residence Sea Front 1+1 With Detached Garden Apartment - 1+1, 70m² - ⁠…
$176,608
Close
3 bedroom apartment in Kargıcak, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 265 m²
Floor 4/4
For Sale 3+1, 200m² Luxury Duplex at Granada Residence Kargicak Alanya Alanya Kargicak Gr…
$247,260
Close
2 room apartment in Korubasi, Turkey
2 room apartment
Korubasi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 3
A two -room apartment is put up for sale from the owner, a living area of ​​55 sq.m., on the…
Price on request
2 room apartment in Alanya, Turkey
2 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 4
We are pleased to present to your attention a new residential complex of premium class in th…
Price on request
2 room apartment in Alanya, Turkey
2 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 3
In a new modern residential complex in the center of Alanya from the owner put up for sale a…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 8/10
A apartment planning apartment 1+1 apartment in the popular Crystal Park, Dzhikjilli distric…
$168,152
Apartment in Demirtaş, Turkey
Apartment
Demirtaş, Turkey
Area 50 m²
We want to present to your attention a new project in   Alania, in the quiet and cozy area o…
$125,011
1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3
A 1+1 apartment is for sale directly from the owner. The apartment is located on the 3rd flo…
$115,989
1 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/5
Elegant 1+1 Apartment in Mahmutlar – Prime Location & Comfort Mahmutlar, a lively and wel…
$82,029
Close
Penthouse 3 rooms in Demirtaş, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms
Demirtaş, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Floor 1
We present to your attention a new project of a modern residential complex in the environmen…
Price on request
2 room apartment in Kestel, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kestel, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 4
We present to your attention an apartment in the project of a residential complex in the Kes…
Price on request
Apartment in Kargıcak, Turkey
Apartment
Kargıcak, Turkey
Area 58 m²
The new pearl of the coast of Alani – The large-scale residential complex of premium class i…
$185,967
Apartment in Alanya, Turkey
Apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Area 57 m²
The complex is only 800 m from the sea, in a beautiful place, a few minutes walk from the ce…
$191,649
1 bedroom apartment in Aksu, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 5
New residence with a swimming pool and a garden ina prestigious area, Antalya, Turkey The r…
$176,848
Apartment in Alanya, Turkey
Apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Area 44 m²
An apartment from an investor in a cozy family residence Hayat Heaven Residence.This is an a…
$91,950
1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/4
Located just 350 meters from the famous Cleopatra Beach, this stylish 1-bedroom apartment is…
$237,576
3 bedroom apartment in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
This exceptional 3-bedroom villa in Kargicak offers a luxurious lifestyle with breathtaking …
$473,189
Penthouse 4 rooms in Kestel, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms
Kestel, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Floor 1
We present to your attention a ready -made residential complex in the Kaestel area. This is …
Price on request
Apartment in Alanya, Turkey
Apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Area 57 m²
Apartments for sale   In the residential complex under construction in the Avsallar region, …
$72,320
1 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/12
For Sale 1+1 Apartment at Complex in Mahmutlar Alanya 1+1 – 55 m² Furnished Floor: 2 …
$81,860
Close
3 room apartment in Oba, Turkey
3 room apartment
Oba, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 2
A proposal for applicants for a spacious apartment with the ability to design a residence pe…
Price on request
Apartment in Alanya, Turkey
Apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Area 44 m²
An apartment from an investor in a cozy family residence Hayat Heaven Residence.This is an a…
$77,486
1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 3
ID AN 26239Apartments from developer 1+1, 2+1, 3+1 in Muratpasha, Antalya near the historic …
$74,281
2 bedroom apartment in Kestel, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kestel, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 5
Residential complex with views of the Mediterranean Sea, the Toros Mountains and the ancient…
$416,114
2 room apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 4
We are pleased to present to your attention a new residential complex at the final stage of …
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/12
🎁 Alanya Mahmutlar For Sale Installment New Full Activity 1+1 Pool Front Apartment 🎁  🎁 FEN…
$68,533
Close
