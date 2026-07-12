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Villas near golf course for sale in Thailand

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Phuket
8
Ko Samui
94
Phuket Province
2219
Chon Buri Province
203
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1 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Phuket Province, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 292 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale is a modern house in a gated complex with developed infrastructure in one of the mo…
$477,440
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Undersun Estate
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Properties features in Thailand

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
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