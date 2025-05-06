Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garage for sale in Valencia, Spain

3 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Residencial is located 800 meters from the beach, in Guardamar del Segura. Close to the pine…
$303,475
1 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Apartments with sea views in Calpe, Costa Blanca, Alicante Two 18-storey towers with homes d…
$354,397
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 101 m2.Energy efficiency class: in process.Orientation - south.…
$210,928
2 bedroom apartment in Denia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Denia, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 4
These exceptional apartments are located in the picturesque coastal town of Dénia, right on …
$403,721
2 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Apartments in Pilar de la Horadada, Costa Blanca Each house has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms (…
$243,825
3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Fantastic villas that can be adapted to your needs in an attractive location residential …
$393,985
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 101 m2.Garden: 14 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, сovered…
$255,277
4 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 569 m²
Soon new construction of the luxury project located in Benissa. With open views to Calpe.…
$2,77M
4 bedroom apartment in Benissa, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Benissa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 465 m²
A very cosy and bright house of 465m2 built on a plot of 1131m2. Consists of 3 floors, 4 bed…
$1,39M
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 100 m2.Energy efficiency class: in process.Orientation - south.…
$200,679
2 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Apartments in Pilar de la Horadada, Costa Blanca Each house has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms (…
$211,439
2 bedroom apartment in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Nice flat for sale in Cala de Villajoyosa very close to the magnificent beach of la Cala. …
$249,989
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
2 bedrooms, 1 bathroomArea: 102 m2.Garden: 13 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, сovered …
$224,990
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Apartments on the seafront in Punta Prima, Torrevieja, Costa Blanca A new promotion of apart…
$435,091
3 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 278 m²
Discover this exclusive apartment building strategically located on the prestigious Levante …
$822,148
2 bedroom apartment in Finestrat, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Located in Finestrat and just 5 minutes from the beaches, these newly built apartments and d…
$402,891
3 bedroom apartment in Finestrat, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 254 m²
Residential complex in Finestrat Hills, Costa Blanca 16 exclusive properties with private po…
$446,977
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 102 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, сovered garage, parki…
$270,421
3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 128 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, сovered garage, parki…
$359,118
2 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
Bungalows in Pilar de la Horadada, Costa Blanca The residential has 40 homes with a choice o…
$256,256
3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 133 m2.Garden: 27 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, сovered…
$290,973
3 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 101 m2.Terrace: 9 m2.New Build.There is Aircon heating, centra…
$288,489
2 bedroom apartment in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Apartments in Ciudad Quesada, Costa Blanca Homes with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, living roo…
$306,417
3 bedroom apartment in Altea, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
MENINA GROUP presents this beautiful and spacious apartment, with 200 m2 built plus terrace …
$878,751
4 bedroom apartment in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 377 m²
Discover this stunning newly built villa in the heart of Albir, a perfect combination of mod…
$1,49M
3 bedroom apartment in Elx Elche, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 100 m2.The Apartment is situated downtown.New Build.There is co…
$264,679
Apartment in Alicante, Spain
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
Area 134 m²
Discover Naya, a magnificent residential area composed of 53 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom apartment…
$507,814
2 bedroom apartment in Elx Elche, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 73 m2.Orientation - north.The Apartment is situated downtown.Ne…
$263,930
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 97 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, сovered garage, parkin…
$224,990
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 162 m2.Solarium: 65 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, сover…
$353,629
