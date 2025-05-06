Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments near golf course for sale in Valencia, Spain

la Safor
28
lHorta Nord
25
Godella
11
Cullera
8
362 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
New-build apartments in Playa Flamenca, Orihuela Costa In a strategic location near the beac…
$382,203
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 101 m2.Energy efficiency class: in process.Orientation - south.…
$210,928
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Nice apartment for sale, very complete with four bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a fully equip…
$226,092
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 101 m2.Garden: 14 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, сovered…
$255,277
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Oliva, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Oliva, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Apartments in Oliva Nova Golf, Oliva, Valencia A residential complex located just 200 meters…
$414,672
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 64 m2.Terrace: 14 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, parking…
$182,238
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 100 m2.Energy efficiency class: in process.Orientation - south.…
$200,679
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Beautiful 2 and 3 bedroom apartments with terraces and magnificent views in Orihuela Costa, …
$409,119
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
€ 333,000 Sunset Cliffs is located in Benidorm, just a few minutes from Playa Poniente Beach…
$485,491
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Benijofar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benijofar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 99 m2.Terrace: 4 m2, garden: 147 m2.Energy efficiency class: A.…
$282,263
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Apartments in Villamartin, Orihuela Costa, Alicante 3 blocks of 24 apartments with very larg…
$246,442
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN TORRE DE LA HORADADA New Build residential complex of apa…
$257,314
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
PENTHOUSE IN FANTASTIC RESIDENTIAL ON THE BEACH Enjoy the Costa Blanca with all the comfort…
$501,069
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
2 bedrooms, 1 bathroomArea: 102 m2.Garden: 13 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, сovered …
$224,990
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Apartments for sale in Orihuela Costa, Alicante The first phase consists of 28 apartments, a…
$233,357
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 112 m2.Orientation - south.New Build.There is communal pool, u…
$406,781
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Large apartment on the 1st sea line in Santa Pola, 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and a toilet, larg…
$368,207
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 102 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, parking, сovered gara…
$214,455
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Luxury apartments for sale in Las Colinas Golf, Orihuela Costa 16 apartments with huge terra…
$517,965
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 102 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, сovered garage, parki…
$270,421
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 128 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, сovered garage, parki…
$359,118
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 66 m2.Terrace: 29 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, parking…
$209,357
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 109 m2.Orientation - south.New Build.There is communal pool, u…
$402,386
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
The new project of apartments with 2 or 3 bedrooms, located in the new area of Villamartín (…
$249,778
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Pedreguer, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Pedreguer, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
$532,058
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 133 m2.Garden: 27 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, сovered…
$290,973
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Apartments in beautiful housing estate The housing estate of Villamartin Residential Gardens…
$225,902
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 110 m2.Orientation - south.New Build.There is communal pool, u…
$397,019
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 109 m2.Orientation - south.New Build.There is communal pool, u…
$398,059
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 97 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, сovered garage, parkin…
$224,990
Leave a request

