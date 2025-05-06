Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in Valencia, Spain

992 properties total found
Apartment in Alicante, Spain
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
Area 73 m²
We present this fantastic house located in the heart of El Pla (Alicante), a consolidated ar…
$133,605
3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
New-build apartments in Playa Flamenca, Orihuela Costa In a strategic location near the beac…
$382,203
2 bedroom apartment in Elx Elche, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Apartments for sale in Arenales del Sol, Costa Blanca In total there will be 48 homes with 2…
$305,327
3 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Residencial is located 800 meters from the beach, in Guardamar del Segura. Close to the pine…
$303,475
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms for the rent in Torrevieja near the Parque de las Naciones. Apartm…
$885
1 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Apartments with sea views in Calpe, Costa Blanca, Alicante Two 18-storey towers with homes d…
$354,397
2 bedroom apartment in Finestrat, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Penthouses in Balcón de Finestrat, Costa Blanca Luxury high-rise properties with independent…
$490,704
2 bedroom apartment in Denia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Denia, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 4
These exceptional apartments are located in the picturesque coastal town of Dénia, right on …
$403,721
3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Fantastic villas that can be adapted to your needs in an attractive location residential …
$393,985
2 bedroom apartment in Alicante, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Residential is located in  San Juan BEACH! BEACH!  on the second line, 200 meters from the s…
$381,768
3 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
A private residential complex, composed of 114 homes of 2 or 3 bedrooms, designed in a minim…
$301,346
4 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Nice apartment for sale, very complete with four bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a fully equip…
$226,092
2 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 88 m2.Terrace: 6 m2.The Apartment is situated by sea.New Build.…
$385,086
2 bedroom apartment in Rojales, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
New properties in Rojales, Alicante, Costa Blanca South The unique and sustainable propertie…
$517,965
3 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
$316,064
3 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 101 m²
New construction apartments in Playa de Poniente, Benidorm Residencial is located in a pr…
$1,29M
2 bedroom apartment in Benijofar, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benijofar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
NEW BUILD BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN BENIJOFAR New Build residential complex in the quiet …
$299,902
2 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
1ya line Magnificent townhouse a penthouse with 2 and 3 bedrooms on the first line of the be…
$249,681
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN TORREVIEJA New Build development of just ten apartments, located 15…
$200,253
2 bedroom apartment in Oliva, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Oliva, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Apartments in Oliva Nova Golf, Oliva, Valencia A residential complex located just 200 meters…
$414,672
4 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 569 m²
Soon new construction of the luxury project located in Benissa. With open views to Calpe.…
$2,77M
4 bedroom apartment in Benissa, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Benissa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 465 m²
A very cosy and bright house of 465m2 built on a plot of 1131m2. Consists of 3 floors, 4 bed…
$1,39M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
$439,914
3 bedroom apartment in el Campello, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
New development located in the prestigious area of Muchavista, Campello. This impressive bui…
$611,458
4 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Beautiful 2 and 3 bedroom apartments with terraces and magnificent views in Orihuela Costa, …
$409,119
3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
3 bedroom luxury apartments near the beach in Playa Flamenca. In a strategic location near t…
$481,093
3 bedroom apartment in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
$703,354
2 bedroom apartment in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
Apartments in San Miguel de Salinas, Costa Blanca This magnificent residential has 165 homes…
$171,092
2 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
€ 333,000 Sunset Cliffs is located in Benidorm, just a few minutes from Playa Poniente Beach…
$485,491
3 bedroom apartment in Benijofar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benijofar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 99 m2.Terrace: 4 m2, garden: 147 m2.Energy efficiency class: A.…
$282,263
