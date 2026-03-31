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Pool Apartments for sale in Valencia, Spain

el Camp de Morvedre
92
lHorta Nord
79
el Puig de Santa Maria
43
la Safor
35
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281 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Floor 1
Key ready high end apartment  with private pool, large terrace and sea view in the first lin…
$1,39M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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3 bedroom apartment in Orpesa Oropesa del Mar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orpesa Oropesa del Mar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 241 m²
Floor 1
Luxurious middle floor apartment near the beach with stunning sea view, large terrace and pr…
$711,080
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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3 bedroom apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 166 m²
Beautiful ground floor apartment with large private garden and community pools located in an…
$363,620
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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2 bedroom apartment in el Verger, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
el Verger, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 61 m²
Floor 1
Bright two-bedroom apartment with a generous dual-section terrace and immediate access to a …
$261,368
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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2 bedroom apartment in Denia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Denia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Floor 1/2
Beautiful modern apartment of a premium resort with an fantastic investment opportunity T…
$590,913
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Apartment in Alicante, Spain
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
$682,978
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Melrose VillasMelrose Villas
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Floor 4/4
Amazing modern penthouse with large roof top terrace, community pool and fitness facilities …
$608,908
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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3 bedroom apartment in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern ground-floor apartment with a private patio, stylish rooftop swimming pool and leisur…
$219,607
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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2 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Floor 33
Key ready high luxury apartment with gym, interior pool and sea view in second line of Benid…
$750,347
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in La Mata, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
La Mata, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 191 m²
Floor 6/6
High end luxury beach penthouse with sea view, large roof top terrace and pool just100 metre…
$1,09M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 3
Amazing ground-floor apartment with private garden, wellness spa and pool access, set in a s…
$401,591
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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3 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Key ready premium Apartment with gym, interior pool and sea view in second line of Benidorm …
$774,123
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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3 bedroom apartment in Aspe, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Aspe, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Modern ground floor apartment with garden and terrace surrounded by nature Delivery date:…
$225,118
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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3 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 1/6
Amazing beach apartment with lushed gardens, swimming pools for adults and children ideally …
$375,643
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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3 bedroom apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Floor 1/5
Stunning middle floor apartment with terrace and community pool located close to the beach …
$473,888
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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3 bedroom apartment in el Campello, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 1
Fantastic middle floor apartment with community pool, large terrace and stunning lake views …
$368,053
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Floor 4
Modern penthouse with large roof top terrace, community pool and stunning sea view located c…
$461,802
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Apartment in Mutxamel, Spain
Apartment
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 116 m²
Discover the harmonious fusion between elegance and modernity in Bonalba Green, the perfect …
$370,781
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Penthouse in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 98 m²
Enjoy your new house in Jarcia. In this contemporary design residential, adapted to today's …
$475,478
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2 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Floor 2/20
Key ready luxury apartment with a large terrace, stunning sea views and indoor / outdoor poo…
$1,48M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in La Nucia, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
Floor 1
Modern elegant middle floor apartment with private terrace, beach-style community pool, gym …
$401,476
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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3 bedroom apartment in Alicante, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 4
Stunning middle floor apartment with a playground, swimming pool and beautifully maintained …
$307,449
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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2 bedroom apartment in Alicante, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 3
Elegant ground floor flat including garage and storage room situated in a residential equipp…
$298,325
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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2 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Floor 3/5
Great opportunity, some sold but you still get to choose the apartment you like. The SaleSol…
$357,359
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Habita
Languages
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Floor 4
Modern luxury penthouse with pool, spa, roof top terrace and stunning lake views located in …
$370,368
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Denia, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Denia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Floor 5/5
Key ready fantastic beachfront penthouse with an amazing sea view, swimming pool and garden …
$745,507
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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3 bedroom apartment in Alicante, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
Amazing middle floor apartment located in the city center, featuring a swimming pool, playgr…
$481,467
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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3 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Floor 1
Luxury beach apartment with sea view, large terrace and community pool just100 metres from t…
$491,448
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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3 bedroom apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 183 m²
Floor 2/3
Stunning top floor duplex house with large roof terrace, great sea view and community pools …
$358,306
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Penthouse in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 253 m²
Casamayor presents: Exclusive luxury penthouse in Playa San Juan We invite you to discover …
$1,15M
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Property types in Valencia

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Valencia, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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