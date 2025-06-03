Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Houses for Sale in in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja, Spain

Torrevieja
513
Orihuela
795
Pilar de la Horadada
558
Rojales
391
576 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 194 m²
3 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsArea: 194 m2.Plot size: 500 m2.The Villa is situated by sea.New Build…
$867,746
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Beautiful bungalow in the Torreta I urbanization just 100 meters from multiple services such…
$99,330
Villa 4 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
4 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 150 m2.Plot size: 179 m2.New Build.There is private pool, оpen…
$520,626
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Entrenaranjos, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Entrenaranjos, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
This resort is located in the Entrenaranjos Urbanization, in the municipality of Orihuela (A…
$230,399
2 bedroom house in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bedroom house
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
$203,014
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 92 m2.Plot size: 500 m2.New Build.There is private pool, parki…
$616,505
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 146 m²
Independent villa in Pilar de la Horadada, Costa Blanca This exclusive 467 m2 home is the pe…
$567,036
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Bungalows in a newly built residential complex with magnificent views of the pink salt mine …
$259,360
3 bedroom house in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom house
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
$238,683
3 bedroom house in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom house
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
$253,545
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Algorfa, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Algorfa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL IN LA FINCA GOLF New Build residential complex of bungalow apartments …
$258,557
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 179 m²
Villa in Pinar de Campoverde, Pilar de la Horadada, Costa Blanca Luxury home with sea views …
$707,704
2 bedroom house in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom house
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
$233,729
Villa 6 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 603 m²
The House The house is located in a quiet residential urbanization with very well-kept garde…
$2,28M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Montesinos, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Montesinos, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 99 m²
Semi-detached villas in La Herrada, Los Montesinos, Costa Blanca This project has 32 semi-de…
$305,327
2 bedroom house in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bedroom house
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
$203,113
Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 286 m²
Luxury villas in Ciudad Quesada, Rojales, Alicante 2 independent high quality villas, design…
$785,072
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL OF BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN VISTABELLA New Build residential of modern …
$236,858
3 bedroom townthouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Terraced house only a few meters from the beach of Los Náufragos of 75 m² with 3 bedrooms, 1…
$172,261
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 137 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 137 m2.Plot size: 363 m2.Solarium: 60 m2.Private pool: 18 m2.Ne…
$705,088
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 206 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 206 m2.Solarium: 84 m2, garden: 35 m2, useful area: 88 m2.New B…
$258,171
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 157 m²
4 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsArea: 157 m2.Plot size: 500 m2.The Villa is situated by sea.New Build…
$726,729
Villa 4 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
4 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 150 m2.Plot size: 259 m2.New Build.There is private pool, оpen…
$543,406
2 bedroom house in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
2 bedroom house
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
$256,617
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Montesinos, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Montesinos, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
$329,836
2 bedroom house in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bedroom house
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
$204,996
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 197 m²
4 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsArea: 197 m2.Plot size: 500 m2.The Villa is situated by sea.New Build…
$867,746
3 bedroom townthouse in Bigastro, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Bigastro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 152 m2.Plot size: 111 m2.Solarium: 40 m2.New Build.There is com…
$194,170
3 bedroom house in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom house
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
$277,324
3 bedroom house in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom house
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
$297,140
