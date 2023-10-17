UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
Houses
Houses for sale in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Orihuela, Spain
3
5
160 m²
Sunny and cozy detached villa with Finnish sauna, beautiful garden with trees and flowers, p…
€260,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden
Torrevieja, Spain
3
1
80 m²
This is a beautiful semi-detached bungalow located in Los Balcones. It is impeccable and ver…
€144,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
5
5
290 m²
Elegant Villa with a Stylish Pool in San Miguel de Salinas This spacious villa for sale in S…
€2,02M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with garage
Torrevieja, Spain
5
2
1
€340,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Rojales, Spain
4
3
158 m²
3-Bedroom Modern Golf Houses in Ciudad Quesada Costa Blanca Discover these stylish houses fo…
€779,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with Pool, with terrassa
Orihuela, Spain
3
2
153 m²
€399,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
4
3
191 m²
La Fiorentina is an independent villa inspired by the Mediterranean style, which you will fa…
€530,000
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
4
4
125 m²
2
€500,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
3
3
116 m²
€399,900
Recommend
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
3
1
56 m²
1/1
€86,000
Recommend
2 room house with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
3
2
55 m²
2
€125,000
Recommend
2 room house with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
3
2
52 m²
2
€132,450
Recommend
5 room house with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
6
3
183 m²
2
€349,969
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
4
2
77 m²
2
€164,969
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4
2
100 m²
1
€359,500
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
4
3
90 m²
2
€365,000
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
4
2
114 m²
2
€285,000
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
4
2
80 m²
2
€259,900
Recommend
3 room townhouse
Orihuela, Spain
4
2
79 m²
2
€165,000
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
4
2
208 m²
2
€349,900
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
3
2
62 m²
2
€112,000
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
4
3
2
€690,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse
Almoradi, Spain
4
2
170 m²
3
€195,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Rojales, Spain
4
2
116 m²
3 Bedroom Detached Stylish Modern Villas with Pools in Rojales Costa Blanca On the sizable p…
€359,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
4
3
328 m²
3 Bedroom Key-Ready Luxury Golf House in San Miguel de Salinas This spacious house sits on a…
€2,55M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
4
4
240 m²
3-Bedroom Luxury Villa for Sale in San Miguel de Salinas, Costa Blanca This spacious 1075 sq…
€1,49M
Recommend
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with with repair
La Zenia, Spain
4
2
75 m²
2
3-Bedroom Villa in Prime Location in La Zenia Alicante The villa boasts both a front and bac…
€245,000
Recommend
4 room house with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
5
5
471 m²
2
We present a spacious house in Torrevieja, La Mata district. The house consists of two level…
€850,000
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
San Fulgencio, Spain
4
3
109 m²
2
For sale a new townhouse in the closed urbanization BUNGAVILLAS SOL with a swimming pool in …
€185,000
Recommend
4 room house with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
5
5
210 m²
2
We present an exclusive villa on the first line in Torrevieja, La Mata district. Living in t…
€990,000
Recommend
