  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain

Orihuela
672
Torrevieja
511
Pilar de la Horadada
287
Rojales
241
Almoradi
169
San Miguel de Salinas
160
Guardamar del Segura
48
San Fulgencio
21
2 236 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 160 m²
Sunny and cozy detached villa with Finnish sauna, beautiful garden with trees and flowers, p…
€260,000
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
This is a beautiful semi-detached bungalow located in Los Balcones. It is impeccable and ver…
€144,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 290 m²
Elegant Villa with a Stylish Pool in San Miguel de Salinas This spacious villa for sale in S…
€2,02M
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with garage in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with garage
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€340,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Rojales, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 158 m²
3-Bedroom Modern Golf Houses in Ciudad Quesada Costa Blanca Discover these stylish houses fo…
€779,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with Pool, with terrassa in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with Pool, with terrassa
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
€399,000
Villa 4 room villa in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 191 m²
La Fiorentina is an independent villa inspired by the Mediterranean style, which you will fa…
€530,000
3 room house with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 2
€500,000
Villa 3 room villa in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 116 m²
€399,900
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/1
€86,000
2 room house with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room house with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 2
€125,000
2 room house with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room house with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 2
€132,450
5 room house with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
5 room house with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 183 m²
Number of floors 2
€349,969
3 room house with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 2
€164,969
3 room house with by the sea in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
€359,500
3 room house with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
€365,000
3 room house with by the sea in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 2
€285,000
3 room house with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
€259,900
3 room townhouse in Orihuela, Spain
3 room townhouse
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 2
€165,000
3 room house with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 208 m²
Number of floors 2
€349,900
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 2
€112,000
3 room house with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
€690,000
3 room townhouse in Almoradi, Spain
3 room townhouse
Almoradi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 3
€195,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Rojales, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
3 Bedroom Detached Stylish Modern Villas with Pools in Rojales Costa Blanca On the sizable p…
€359,000
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 328 m²
3 Bedroom Key-Ready Luxury Golf House in San Miguel de Salinas This spacious house sits on a…
€2,55M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
3-Bedroom Luxury Villa for Sale in San Miguel de Salinas, Costa Blanca This spacious 1075 sq…
€1,49M
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with with repair in La Zenia, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with with repair
La Zenia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 2
3-Bedroom Villa in Prime Location in La Zenia Alicante The villa boasts both a front and bac…
€245,000
4 room house with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 471 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a spacious house in Torrevieja, La Mata district. The house consists of two level…
€850,000
3 room house with by the sea in San Fulgencio, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
San Fulgencio, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a new townhouse in the closed urbanization BUNGAVILLAS SOL with a swimming pool in …
€185,000
4 room house with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
We present an exclusive villa on the first line in Torrevieja, La Mata district. Living in t…
€990,000

