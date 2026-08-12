Houses for sale in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain

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Houses for Sale in in Vega Baja del Segura, Spain

;
Torrevieja
948
Orihuela
816
Pilar de la Horadada
702
Rojales
482
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4 138 properties total found
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
New Build Bungalows in Pilar de la Horadada Near the Beach and Town Centre Contemporary Liv…
$362,741
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3 bedroom townthouse in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
New Buils Apartments and Townhouses in El Raso (Guardamar del Segura) Exclusive New Build D…
$536,527
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Luxury 3-bedroom villa with private pool in La Zenia. Detached corner villa with 3 bedrooms …
$574,810
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
New Build Bungalows in Pilar de la Horadada Near the Beach and Town Centre Contemporary Liv…
$328,183
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3 bedroom house in Algorfa, Spain
3 bedroom house
Algorfa, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
This exclusive residential complex consists of 49 independent villas located in Algorfa, one…
$485,454
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
New Build Bungalows in Pilar de la Horadada Near the Beach and Town Centre Contempo…
$328,183
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
New Build project in Torre de la Horadada, 500 m from the beach Exclusive seaside residenti…
$398,154
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Villa in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa
Torrevieja, Spain
$705,008
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
3 bedroom house in La Mata, Spain
3 bedroom house
La Mata, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
If you’re looking for modern seaside accommodation that’s ready to enter and doesn’t require…
$386,498
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Montesinos, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Montesinos, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Located in the charming municipality of Los Montesinos, this exclusive residential offer con…
$547,740
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
New Build project in Torre de la Horadada, 500 m from the beach Exclusive seaside residenti…
$409,695
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3 bedroom house in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom house
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Discover this charming bungalow located in the prestigious Los Frutales area of Torrevieja. …
$313,907
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3 bedroom house in Bigastro, Spain
3 bedroom house
Bigastro, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
3-Bedroom Villas with Private Pools in Vistabella Golf, Orihuela Located in Vistabella Golf …
$455,489
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2 bedroom house in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom house
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
We offer a cozy townhouse located in the area of Carrefour, Torrevieja, an ideal place for b…
$178,881
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3 bedroom townthouse in Cox, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Cox, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Discover an exclusive collection of 44 solarium townhouses designed for those looking for qu…
$276,977
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
New Build Bungalows in Pilar de la Horadada Near the Beach and Town Centre Contempo…
$391,539
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2 bedroom house in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom house
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
For sale bungalow on the top floor of 120 m2, located in a quiet area of Orihela Costa, 1 km…
$214,657
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3 bedroom house in Algorfa, Spain
3 bedroom house
Algorfa, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
These modern villas in Alicante, Elgorth, are designed to provide a modern lifestyle on two …
$565,207
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 178 m²
This detached, modern, and ready-to-move-into villa is located in the established urbanizati…
$1,03M
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
New Build Bungalows in Pilar de la Horadada Near the Beach and Town Centre Contemporary Liv…
$391,539
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bigastro, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bigastro, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 117 m²
3-Bedroom Villas with Private Pools in Vistabella Golf, Orihuela Located in Vistabella Golf …
$506,227
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
New Build Bungalows in Pilar de la Horadada Near the Beach and Town Centre Contempo…
$362,741
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Entrenaranjos, Spain
3 bedroom house
Entrenaranjos, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 236 m²
The residential complex is an exclusive collection of independent new villas that rethink th…
$543,130
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Rojales, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 187 m²
Located in the prestigious area of Ciudad Quesada, these exclusive villas offer a luxurious …
$1,83M
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Townhouse in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse
Torrevieja, Spain
$144,513
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Entrenaranjos, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Entrenaranjos, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Located in the prestigious area of Orihuela Costa, this set of townhouses offers a unique op…
$422,048
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3 bedroom house in Dolores, Spain
3 bedroom house
Dolores, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
This villa embodies the essence of Mediterranean style with simple and cozy architecture, co…
$531,572
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
The complex is located in Alicante, Ciudad Quesada, and offers new apartments ranging from 7…
$431,129
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2 bedroom house in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom house
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Located in the prestigious Blue Lagoon area, this beautifully restored detached villa with 2…
$450,778
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 92 m²
New Bungalows in San Miguel de SalinasNew residential complex of villas and designer bungalo…
$487,049
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Property types in Vega Baja del Segura

villas
chalets
bungalows
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Vega Baja del Segura, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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