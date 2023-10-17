Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
  5. Chalets

Chalets for sale in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain

Pilar de la Horadada
4
Chalet To archive
Clear all
7 properties total found
Chalet 2 bedrooms with bathroom, with private pool, with White goods in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Chalet 2 bedrooms with bathroom, with private pool, with White goods
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Villas with rooms 3 Wonderful newly built villas with rooms 3, bathrooms 2 or 3, private poo…
€269,900
Chalet 2 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, with bathroom in Orihuela, Spain
Chalet 2 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, with bathroom
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
€232,000
Chalet 2 bedrooms with garden, with bathroom, with private pool in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Chalet 2 bedrooms with garden, with bathroom, with private pool
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
€215,900
Chalet 2 bedrooms with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Chalet 2 bedrooms with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
€249,500
Chalet 3 bedrooms with bathroom, with private pool, with White goods in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms with bathroom, with private pool, with White goods
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
€285,000
Chalet 3 bedrooms with bathroom, with private pool, with White goods in San Fulgencio, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms with bathroom, with private pool, with White goods
San Fulgencio, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 109 m²
€299,900
Chalet 3 bedrooms with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in Almoradi, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 126 m²
€309,000

