  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. el Baix Segura La Vega Baja
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Sea view

Beach Houses in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja, Spain

Torrevieja
513
Orihuela
795
Pilar de la Horadada
558
Rojales
391
63 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 194 m²
3 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsArea: 194 m2.Plot size: 500 m2.The Villa is situated by sea.New Build…
$867,746
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 197 m²
4 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsArea: 197 m2.Plot size: 500 m2.The Villa is situated by sea.New Build…
$867,746
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Luxury detached villa with great views between Villamartin and San Miguel . Spacious semi-ne…
$583,143
3 bedroom house in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom house
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
Beautiful south-facing semi-detached house located in the popular Altos de la Bahía resident…
$280,354
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 194 m²
3 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsArea: 194 m2.Plot size: 500 m2.The Villa is situated by sea.New Build…
$867,746
Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 260 m2.Plot size: 467 m2.Private pool: 41 m2.New Build.There is…
$569,819
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 197 m²
4 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsArea: 197 m2.Plot size: 500 m2.The Villa is situated by sea.New Build…
$1,38M
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 105 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 105 m2.Terrace: 22 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, underg…
$257,521
Villa 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 238 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 238 m2.Plot size: 320 m2.Solarium: 25 m2, cellar: 67 m2.Private…
$629,155
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 197 m²
4 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsArea: 197 m2.Plot size: 500 m2.The Villa is situated by sea.New Build…
$867,746
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 115 m2.Plot size: 356 m2.Solarium: 105 m2, garden: 135 m2.New B…
$314,469
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 197 m²
4 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsArea: 197 m2.Plot size: 500 m2.The Villa is situated by sea.New Build…
$886,925
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 365 m²
4 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsArea: 365 m2.Plot size: 500 m2.Orientation - south.The Villa is situa…
$2,03M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 197 m²
4 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsArea: 197 m2.Plot size: 500 m2.The Villa is situated by sea.New Build…
$867,746
Villa 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 238 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 238 m2.Plot size: 320 m2.Solarium: 25 m2, terrace: 25 m2.Privat…
$629,155
Villa 4 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 269 m²
4 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsArea: 269 m2.Terrace: 140 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, under…
$687,515
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 194 m²
3 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsArea: 194 m2.Plot size: 500 m2.The Villa is situated by sea.New Build…
$865,292
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 194 m²
3 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsArea: 194 m2.Plot size: 500 m2.The Villa is situated by sea.New Build…
$867,746
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 115 m2.Plot size: 356 m2.Garden: 135 m2, solarium: 105 m2.New B…
$325,317
Villa 3 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 125 m2.Plot size: 240 m2.New Build.There is private pool, оpen…
$367,730
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 197 m²
4 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsArea: 197 m2.Plot size: 500 m2.The Villa is situated by sea.New Build…
$889,441
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 91 m2.Plot size: 270 m2.Solarium: 85 m2, garden: 95 m2.New Buil…
$250,469
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Montesinos, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Montesinos, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 89 m2.Plot size: 214 m2.Terrace: 13 m2, solarium: 28 m2.Energy …
$309,154
Bungalow in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow
Torrevieja, Spain
Area 179 m²
The 2-bedroom luxurious apartments in Torrevieja, Costa Blanca, offer a blend of modern livi…
$301,509
Villa 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 238 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 238 m2.Plot size: 320 m2.Solarium: 25 m2, terrace: 25 m2.Privat…
$645,427
Villa 10 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 10 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 9
Area 800 m²
Detached villa in Dehesa de Campoamor. Detached villa with large garden, garage and private…
$1,15M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 194 m²
3 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsArea: 194 m2.Plot size: 500 m2.The Villa is situated by sea.New Build…
$865,292
Villa 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 135 m2.Plot size: 211 m2.Solarium: 59 m2, garden: 103 m2.Privat…
$412,205
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 194 m²
3 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsArea: 194 m2.Plot size: 500 m2.The Villa is situated by sea.New Build…
$867,746
Villa 4 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
4 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 143 m2.Plot size: 240 m2.New Build.There is private pool, оpen…
$400,273
