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Duplexes in Vega Baja del Segura, Spain

;
Torrevieja
7
Orihuela
4
Pilar de la Horadada
9
Guardamar del Segura
3
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30 properties total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Benijofar, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Benijofar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 1
Stylish top floor duplex with a sunlit rooftop terrace and jacuzzi  ideally located close to…
$322,443
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 90 m²
Discover this spectacular, newly renovated duplex, which combines modern style and comfort i…
$227,871
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Corner apartment in Torre de la Horadada located 700m from the sea. 3 bedrooms,  2 bathr…
$567,343
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Los Montesinos, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Los Montesinos, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 1
Amazing top floor duplex house with large roof top terrace, community pool, gym and spa surr…
$310,548
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 112 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Apartments with Private Pools and Terraces in Pilar de la Horadada Pilar de la …
$751,883
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Los Montesinos, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Los Montesinos, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 197 m²
Number of floors 1
Awesome top floor duplex house with large roof top terrace, community pool, gym and spa surr…
$345,181
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Discover this bright and cozy townhouse located in one of the most sought-after areas of Tor…
$279,822
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in San Fulgencio, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
San Fulgencio, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Floor 1
Refined superior duplex with an expansive private rooftop terrace, generous interior layout …
$351,770
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Elegant Homes Close to the Beach and Amenities in Torre de la Horadada Modern h…
$529,315
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 1
Attractive top floor duplex with a large roof top terrace and a community pool located in pr…
$287,102
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
This charming townhouse is located in one of the most peaceful and pleasant areas of Torrevi…
$236,136
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
We present this charming townhouse located in the Los Altos area of Torrevieja, within the V…
$234,955
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
3 Bedroom Stylish Apartments Near the Beach in Pilar de la Horadada Elegant apartments are s…
$573,065
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Fantastic top-floor beach duplex with a private rooftop terrace, swimming pools for adults a…
$399,803
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Benejuzar, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Benejuzar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 111 m²
2 and 3-Bedroom Modern Design Apartments in Benejúzar These apartments are located in Benejú…
$264,311
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 161 m²
Sea View Apartments with Rooftop Jacuzzi Close to the Town Center in Torrevieja Apartments a…
$652,220
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Luxury ground floor duplex with a large terrace and a community pool located close to the be…
$352,928
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 1
Stunning top floor duplex house with a large roof top terrace and a community pool located i…
$376,070
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Ground floor duplex house with large garden, terrace and community pool in a quite area near…
$248,207
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Los Montesinos, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Los Montesinos, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Modern ground floor duplex house with large garden, community pool, gym and spa surrounded b…
$275,890
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Offering this beautiful townhouse in a popular area of Villamartin near all the infrastructu…
$284,394
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
(RU) Продаётся дуплекс в Ориуэла Косте в районе Punta Prima. Общая площадь 0.00 м2, состоит …
$319,218
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 2
Great duplex penthouse in gated community with pool. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, open ki…
$168,094
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
3 Bedroom Mediterranean Style Duplex Apartment in a Complex with Communal Pool in La Zenia M…
$218,855
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Live the Mediterranean Dream at Bella Salina – Collection of Duplexes Just 100 Meters from t…
$603,496
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 4
Guardamar del Segura Duplex Penthouse, has three bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and garage, close to …
$204,966
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
!Welcome to your new home! This charming duplex house is located in the quiet area of La Sie…
$254,214
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Complex of 3 duplex townhouses in Torre de la Horadada 400 meters from the beach, with 3 bed…
$568,673
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
(RU) Продаётся дуплекс в Гуардамаре в районе Los secanos, располагается на 1 этаже. Общая пл…
$323,861
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Rojales, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 287 m²
Number of floors 2
2, 4 Bedroom Unique Apartments Close to Golf Course in Rojales, Alicante, Costa Blanca Disco…
$654,252
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Properties features in Vega Baja del Segura, Spain

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
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