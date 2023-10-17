Show property on map Show properties list
Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain

Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning in Torrevieja, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 77 m²
Duplex 2 Bedroom Apartments with Incredible Views in Torrevieja Modern apartments are situat…
€246,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
3-Bedroom Modern Apartments Close to the Beach in Torre de la Horadada Modern apartments ar…
€388,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 85 m²
Floor 11/11
Apartments with Sea Views in Unique Location in Guardamar del Segura The apartments are in G…
€298,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Floor 1
€279,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Floor 1
Duplex for sale in Torrevieja in the La veta area, located on the 1st floor. The total area …
€153,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Duplex for sale in Torrevieja in the Mar azul area. The total area of 59.00 m2, the plot of …
€147,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Duplex for sale in Oriuela Costa in the Cabo Roig area. The total area of 70.00 m2, duplex b…
€215,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Duplex is located in a closed urban area with a swimming pool and its parking.Duplex consist…
€195,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Duplex for sale in Torrevieja in the Torretas area. The total area of 85.00 m2 consists of 4…
€190,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Cabo Roig, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Cabo Roig, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Duplex for sale in Oriuela Costa in Las Filipinas. The total area of 90.00 m2 consists of 3 …
€129,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Duplex for sale in Torrevieja in the Nueva Torrevieja area. The total area of 70.00 m2, dupl…
€163,500
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Duplex for sale in Torrevieja in the El chaparral area. The total area of 83.00 m2, the dupl…
€94,260
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
€235,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 292 m²
Duplex for sale in Oriuela Costa in Campoamor. The total area of 291.80 m2, a plot of 460 m2…
€895,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Duplex for sale in San Miguel de Salinas in the Los Communicaciones region. The total area o…
€133,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Duplex for sale in Torrevieja in the Playa del cura area. The total area of 71.00 m2, duplex…
€115,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Torrevieja, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 107 m²
€167,260
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Duplex for sale in Torrevieja near Carrefour. The total area of 90.00 m2 consists of 4 rooms…
€155,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Playa Flamenca I, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Playa Flamenca I, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
We are pleased to present this fantastic quadruple complex in Villamartin. & amp; nbsp; Vill…
€194,900
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Los Balcones, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Los Balcones, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Duplex for sale in Oriuela Costa near Villamartin. Duplex from 1997. With a total area of 90…
€175,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, with heating in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, with heating
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
€229,500
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Duplex for sale in Torrevieja in the Calas blanca area. The total area of 0.00 m2, the plot …
€149,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 2
Great duplex penthouse in gated community with pool. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, open ki…
€155,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 4
Guardamar del Segura Duplex Penthouse, has three bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and garage, close to …
€189,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with parking, with yard in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with parking, with yard
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Townhouse at the Sal y Mar IV residence in La Zenia, four hundred meters from the beach. H…
€160,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with Bedrooms, with patio in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with Bedrooms, with patio
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Floor 1
Development of 22 houses with three floors more basement (from 37.50m2 to 66.70m2) in Guarda…
€279,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms in La Zenia, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
La Zenia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Duplex with a very good orientation and located in La Florida, in close proximity to restaur…
€79,900
Duplex 3 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with garage in Villa Martin, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with garage
Villa Martin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 96 m2.Terrace: 18 m2, solarium: 42 m2.New Build.There is commun…
€259,000

