Pool Houses for Sale in in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja, Spain

Torrevieja
513
Orihuela
795
Pilar de la Horadada
558
Rojales
391
12 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Albatera, Spain
4 bedroom house
Albatera, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 2
How would it feel to invite all your posterity, children and grandchildren, daughters-in-law…
$399,362
3 bedroom house in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom house
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
Beautiful south-facing semi-detached house located in the popular Altos de la Bahía resident…
$280,354
2 bedroom house in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom house
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 3
Welcome to explore this inviting Quadro-style house from 2006!The house offers many of the f…
$227,716
5 bedroom house in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
5 bedroom house
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 306 m²
Floor 1/2
Luxury detached house with a little extra. The living spaces are bright and spacious. The li…
$1,02M
2 bedroom house in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom house
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
This charming bungalow is perfect for those who appreciate the natural surroundings but stil…
$148,645
3 bedroom house in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom house
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
Welcome to this magnificent detached house located on a 300 m² plot in the quiet area of San…
$399,362
3 bedroom house in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
3 bedroom house
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 3
This Villa is located in Ciudad Quesada on the first line of the "La Marquesa" golf course. …
$629,710
4 bedroom house in Daya Vieja, Spain
4 bedroom house
Daya Vieja, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
Change your lifestyle! Here is a perfect option to start a new life. All modern facilities i…
$902,856
3 bedroom house in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom house
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Floor 1/2
Charming new homes are being built in a lush valley surrounded by greenery in Pinar de Campo…
$482,667
5 bedroom house in Formentera del Segura, Spain
5 bedroom house
Formentera del Segura, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 364 m²
Floor 1/3
Fantastic detached house / villa available in Ciudad Quesada. Unique in style and essence. S…
$778,126
Townhouse in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse
Torrevieja, Spain
Area 116 m²
Three bedroom penthouse in a prestigious residential complex located in the picturesque area…
$412,227
Villa 4 bedrooms in Rojales, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 306 m²
Luxury villas in Rojales, Costa Blanca, Alicante homes with 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and…
$610,654
