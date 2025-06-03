Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Spain
  3. el Baix Segura La Vega Baja
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja, Spain

Torrevieja
513
Orihuela
794
Pilar de la Horadada
559
Rojales
391
Show more
234 properties total found
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Beautiful bungalow in the Torreta I urbanization just 100 meters from multiple services such…
$99,330
Villa 2 bedrooms in Rojales, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 125 m2.Plot size: 177 m2.Solarium: 61 m2.New Build.There is pri…
$227,689
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Entrenaranjos, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Entrenaranjos, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
This resort is located in the Entrenaranjos Urbanization, in the municipality of Orihuela (A…
$230,399
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 92 m2.Plot size: 500 m2.New Build.There is private pool, parki…
$616,505
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Bungalows in a newly built residential complex with magnificent views of the pink salt mine …
$259,360
Villa 6 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 603 m²
The House The house is located in a quiet residential urbanization with very well-kept garde…
$2,28M
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
New luxury complex of 8 bungalows with community pool, parking, terrace on the ground floors…
$192,717
2 bedroom house in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bedroom house
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
$203,113
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL OF BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN VISTABELLA New Build residential of modern …
$236,858
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 137 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 137 m2.Plot size: 363 m2.Solarium: 60 m2.Private pool: 18 m2.Ne…
$705,088
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 157 m²
4 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsArea: 157 m2.Plot size: 500 m2.The Villa is situated by sea.New Build…
$726,729
3 bedroom townthouse in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
$267,416
3 bedroom house in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom house
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
$277,324
Villa 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
$247,600
2 bedroom house in Entrenaranjos, Spain
2 bedroom house
Entrenaranjos, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
Bungalow at golf course The cozy residential complex consists of bungalows with 2 or 3 bedro…
$168,336
3 bedroom townthouse in Dolores, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Dolores, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN DOLORES New Build Residential Complex of townhouses and semi-detach…
$301,456
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 92 m2.Plot size: 500 m2.New Build.There is private pool, parki…
$618,254
3 bedroom townthouse in Dolores, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Dolores, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 146 m²
NEW BUILD SEMI-DETACHED HOUSES IN DOLORES New Build Residential Complex of townhouses and s…
$387,586
2 bedroom house in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bedroom house
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
$168,336
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 128 m2.The Bungalow is situated by lake.New Build.There is comm…
$216,408
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bigastro, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bigastro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 129 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 166 m2.Plot size: 246 m2.Terrace: 37 m2, useful area: 129 m2.Or…
$296,679
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
Bungalows in a newly built residential complex with magnificent views of the pink salt mine …
$237,827
3 bedroom townthouse in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
$324,640
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 71 m2.The Bungalow is situated by lake.New Build.There is commu…
$205,560
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 92 m2.Energy efficiency class: C.New Build.There is private poo…
$303,676
Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 260 m2.Plot size: 467 m2.Private pool: 41 m2.New Build.There is…
$569,819
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 128 m2.The Bungalow is situated by lake.New Build.There is comm…
$216,408
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Top floor bungalow for sale, 66 m2 house with 2 bedrooms, bathroom, living room with firepla…
$145,883
3 bedroom townthouse in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
House with 2 bedrooms with large fitted wardrobes and 1 full bathroom with white lacquered f…
$236,643
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 119 m2.Plot size: 238 m2.New Build.There is private pool, оpen…
$323,256
