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Townhouses in Vega Baja del Segura, Spain

;
Torrevieja
95
Orihuela
89
Pilar de la Horadada
88
Rojales
20
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455 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
New Buils Apartments and Townhouses in El Raso (Guardamar del Segura) Exclusive New Build D…
$536,527
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3 bedroom townthouse in Cox, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Cox, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Discover an exclusive collection of 44 solarium townhouses designed for those looking for qu…
$276,977
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Townhouse in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse
Torrevieja, Spain
$144,513
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Entrenaranjos, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Entrenaranjos, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Located in the prestigious area of Orihuela Costa, this set of townhouses offers a unique op…
$422,048
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Located in the heart of the prestigious San Miguel de Salinas, this beautifully renovated an…
$230,013
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale a new two-storey duplex in a gated residential complex in a residential area of the…
$352,532
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Cozy house for sale in Orihuela Costa, Las Filipinas district, located in a calm and well-ke…
$242,611
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Located in the charming town of Pilar de la Horadada, this residential complex offers a vari…
$432,311
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3 bedroom townthouse in Dolores, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Dolores, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Located in the charming town of Dolores, these townhouses offer an excellent opportunity for…
$478,552
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3 bedroom townthouse in Dolores, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Dolores, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Discover the perfect opportunity with these gorgeous townhouses in Dolores, Alicante, where …
$374,493
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3 bedroom townthouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
In the bustling coastal town of Torrevieja, this exclusive residential complex offers 10 mod…
$577,806
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3 bedroom townthouse in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a two-level townhouse in the area of ​​Pilar de la Horadada, next to Torre de la …
$300,519
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3 bedroom townthouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
The vibrant coastal town of Torrevieja is home to this exclusive residential complex of 10 c…
$577,806
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3 bedroom townthouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer a magnificent townhouse with a private pool in the city of Torrevieja, Los Balcones…
$342,129
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3 bedroom townthouse in Daya Nueva, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Daya Nueva, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Living in this charming corner of Alicante offers the perfect combination of calm countrysid…
$345,597
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3 bedroom townthouse in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 2
Comfortable townhouse for sale in a gated urbanization in the city of Dehesa de Campoamor. D…
$458,546
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Rafal, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Rafal, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 212 m²
Located in the charming town of Rafal, this residential complex offers an exclusive selectio…
$310,194
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3 bedroom townthouse in Dolores, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Dolores, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 103 m²
New Build Quads and Townhouses in Dolores This modern residential development in Dolore…
$522,057
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Cox, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Cox, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
New Build Townhouses for Sale in Cox – 44 Modern Homes with Great Amenities Discover a new …
$258,248
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3 bedroom townthouse in Cox, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Cox, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
New Bungalows and Townhouses in Cox, Alicante Exclusive Residential Development of 26 Home…
$291,390
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3 bedroom townthouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Spacious 3-Bedroom Townhouse with Garden, Solarium, and Excellent Amenities This fully ren…
$406,802
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3 bedroom townthouse in Los Montesinos, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Los Montesinos, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 112 m²
Located in the tranquil area of La Herrada, this residential complex offers 14 townhouses de…
$541,974
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3 bedroom townthouse in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Experience the epitome of modern living in this beautifully restored townhouse, perfectly de…
$277,402
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3 bedroom townthouse in Entrenaranjos, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Entrenaranjos, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
$364,090
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3 bedroom townthouse in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
Modern townhouse for sale. The construction area is 197 m2. Duplex has three bedrooms, three…
$433,441
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3 bedroom townthouse in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
Experience the comfort of modern townhouses and semi-houses of new construction in the quiet…
$398,650
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3 bedroom townthouse in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Exclusive residential complex of new buildings in Pilar de la Horadada on the beautiful Cost…
$358,196
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
This three-storey property plus private solarium features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, as wel…
$347,624
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3 bedroom townthouse in Benijofar, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Benijofar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 138 m²
Imagine a great opportunity to live in one of the most desirable areas of the south of the C…
$537,467
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3 bedroom townthouse in Dolores, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Dolores, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
In the heart of Vega Baja, in a quiet area with excellent transport links, there is an exclu…
$479,675
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Properties features in Vega Baja del Segura, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
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