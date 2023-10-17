Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain

Torrevieja
64
Pilar de la Horadada
58
Orihuela
49
Almoradi
43
Rojales
18
Guardamar del Segura
12
San Miguel de Salinas
7
San Fulgencio
3
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
This is a beautiful semi-detached bungalow located in Los Balcones. It is impeccable and ver…
€144,000
3 room townhouse in Orihuela, Spain
3 room townhouse
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 2
€165,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 2
€112,000
3 room townhouse in Almoradi, Spain
3 room townhouse
Almoradi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 3
€195,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with with repair in La Zenia, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with with repair
La Zenia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 2
3-Bedroom Villa in Prime Location in La Zenia Alicante The villa boasts both a front and bac…
€245,000
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse for sale in La Zenia area in Orihuela Costa. On the ground floor there is a spacio…
€318,800
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a two-level townhouse in a popular area in Torrevieja.The townhouse in good cond…
€159,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a townhouse in a closed urbanization in the city of Torrevieja, La Mata district.…
€190,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale townhouse with gym and large solarium in Torrevieja. The townhouse in three floors …
€117,260
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a two-level townhouse in a quiet area near golf courses in the city of Campoamor…
€219,800
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 3
Townhouse for sale in the center of Torrevieja.The townhouse in three floors in normal condi…
€132,260
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 1
One-floor townhouse for sale in a popular area in Torrevieja.The townhouse in good condition…
€132,700
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
New construction, which is located a stone's throw from the sea, opposite the beach of Kura …
€269,950
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale townhouse in a gated urbanization with a swimming pool in the popular area of Los A…
€150,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a two-level townhouse in a quiet area near the lake in Torrevieja.The townhouse …
€95,260
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 3
Three-level townhouse for sale in a quiet area near the lake in Torrevieja.The townhouse in …
€99,995
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
We offer you this 98m2 chalet where you can enjoy free time. The breadth of this house provi…
€199,000
3 room townhouse with parking, with garden, with Pool in Almoradi, Spain
3 room townhouse with parking, with garden, with Pool
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
About the project: a residential building is located in Daya Nueva, a beautiful town located…
€265,000
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale townhouse in a popular area near the shopping center Zenia Boulevard in Orihuela Co…
€250,000
3 room townhouse with garage, with garden, with Pool in Urbanizacion Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 room townhouse with garage, with garden, with Pool
Urbanizacion Mil Palmeras, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
About the project: located 300 meters from Mil Palmeras Beach, south of the Costa Blanca, be…
€335,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with garage, with garden, with Pool in Urbanizacion Mil Palmeras, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with garage, with garden, with Pool
Urbanizacion Mil Palmeras, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
About the project: located 300 meters from Mil Palmeras Beach, south of the Costa Blanca, be…
€285,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale townhouse in a popular area near the shopping center Zenia Boulevard in Orihuela Co…
€124,000
3 room townhouse with furniture, with terrace, with garden in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room townhouse with furniture, with terrace, with garden
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
We are proud to market this quad villa in one of the prestigious Altos de la Bahía residence…
€210,000
3 room townhouse with furniture, with terrace, with garden in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room townhouse with furniture, with terrace, with garden
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
The house is distributed over two floors and offers us 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a spacious l…
€194,900
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furniture, with terrace, with storage room in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furniture, with terrace, with storage room
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 55 m²
Fantastic southeast facing duplex in La Siesta with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. In addition,…
€132,000
3 room townhouse with furniture, with terrace, with garden in Orihuela, Spain
3 room townhouse with furniture, with terrace, with garden
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Semi-detached house for sale in the privileged complex called "Las Ramblas". It has 3 bedroo…
€210,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
For sale townhouse with a small plot in a quiet residential area San Miguel de Salinas. The …
€129,500
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale comfortable townhouse in a closed urbanization in the city of Dehesa de Campoamor. …
€650,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a beautiful townhouse in a closed residential complex on the shores of the Medite…
€335,000
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale comfortable townhouse in a closed urbanization in the city of Dehesa de Campoamor. …
€299,900

