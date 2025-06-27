Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. el Baix Segura La Vega Baja
  4. Residential
  5. Castle

Castles in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja, Spain

Orihuela
8
Castle Delete
Clear all
8 properties total found
Castle in Orihuela, Spain
Castle
Orihuela, Spain
We offer a plot of 368 square meters in Orihuela Costa. Located on the second line from the …
$1,20M
Leave a request
Castle in Orihuela, Spain
Castle
Orihuela, Spain
Area 1 500 m²
We present a plot on the Mediterranean coast in Cabo Roig. A plot of 1500 m2 with an ideal l…
$1,16M
Leave a request
Castle 4 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Castle 4 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 330 m²
On sale is a large plot of 1,270 m2 on the first line with sea views in Cabo Roig, Orihuela …
$2,31M
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Castle in Orihuela, Spain
Castle
Orihuela, Spain
Area 1 300 m²
We present a plot on the Mediterranean coast in Cabo Roig.A plot of 1300 m2 with an ideal lo…
$3,47M
Leave a request
Castle in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Castle
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Area 1 500 m²
An extraordinary plot of 1,500 m2 in the Las-Vilyas-de-Kampoamor area. On the site, only one…
$924,038
Leave a request
Castle in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Castle
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Area 900 m²
We offer a building plot of 900 sq.m. in the town of Dehesa de Campoamor, south side, just 5…
$571,749
Leave a request
Castle in Orihuela, Spain
Castle
Orihuela, Spain
We present a site on the Mediterranean coast in the city of Cabo Roig.Corner plot on the sec…
$1,33M
Leave a request
Castle in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Castle
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Area 1 600 m²
An unusual plot of 1600 m2 in the Las-Vilyas-de-Kampoamor area. The site is located in one …
$924,038
Leave a request

Properties features in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja, Spain

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go