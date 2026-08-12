Bungalows for sale in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain

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Bungalows in Vega Baja del Segura, Spain

;
Torrevieja
527
Orihuela
67
Pilar de la Horadada
325
Rojales
86
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1 197 properties total found
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
New Build Bungalows in Pilar de la Horadada Near the Beach and Town Centre Contemporary Liv…
$362,741
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
New Build Bungalows in Pilar de la Horadada Near the Beach and Town Centre Contemporary Liv…
$328,183
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
New Build Bungalows in Pilar de la Horadada Near the Beach and Town Centre Contempo…
$328,183
Leave a request
DD CO DEDD CO DE
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
New Build project in Torre de la Horadada, 500 m from the beach Exclusive seaside residenti…
$398,154
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
New Build project in Torre de la Horadada, 500 m from the beach Exclusive seaside residenti…
$409,695
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
New Build Bungalows in Pilar de la Horadada Near the Beach and Town Centre Contempo…
$391,539
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
New Build Bungalows in Pilar de la Horadada Near the Beach and Town Centre Contemporary Liv…
$391,539
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
New Build Bungalows in Pilar de la Horadada Near the Beach and Town Centre Contempo…
$362,741
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
The complex is located in Alicante, Ciudad Quesada, and offers new apartments ranging from 7…
$431,129
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 92 m²
New Bungalows in San Miguel de SalinasNew residential complex of villas and designer bungalo…
$487,049
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Coronella Living by TM is the new residential development by TM Real Estate Group located in…
$372,943
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 74 m²
Exclusive bungalows in Pilar de la Horadada - a unique style and privileged locationA unique…
$378,859
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Rojales, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 2/2
On sale is a luxury bungalow in a premium residential complex in the city of Ciudad Quesada.…
$540,418
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
Located in the charming town of Rojales, this residential complex offers a choice of 18 bung…
$384,688
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Modern residential complex of new buildings is located in Alicante, in the city of Torreviej…
$364,090
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
New Build Apartments and Bungalows for Sale in Pilar de la Horadada Near the Beach …
$522,057
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
The residential complex will consist of 112 modern luxury apartments, carefully designed for…
$416,103
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
The residential complex will consist of 112 modern luxury apartments, carefully designed for…
$389,519
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
An exclusive residential complex located between the Lagunas de La Mata Natural Park and the…
$414,947
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Coronella Living by TM is the new residential development by TM Real Estate Group located in…
$398,345
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 94 m²
This new complex in Pilar de la Horadada introduces the second phase with 12 modern design a…
$318,941
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 145 m²
The residential complex will consist of 112 modern luxury residences, carefully designed for…
$344,441
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Offered for sale bungalow in the residential complex Azahara, with an area of 57 m2, located…
$206,896
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 145 m²
Coronella Living by TM is the new residential development by TM Real Estate Group located in…
$344,078
Leave a request
Bungalow in Bigastro, Spain
Bungalow
Bigastro, Spain
Area 69 m²
Located in the charming town of Bigastro, this residential complex offers a choice of 18 pro…
$203,181
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/2
We offer a new bungalow in a modern style in a gated residential complex with a swimming poo…
$329,939
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
The residence will consist of 112 modern luxury residential units, carefully designed to pro…
$428,817
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Benijofar, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Benijofar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 153 m²
Discover a new residential complex in the quiet area of Benijofar, consisting of 35 apartmen…
$382,120
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
The residential complex will consist of 112 modern luxury residences, carefully designed for…
$386,051
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
This exclusive residential property offers modern bungalows in minimalist style just 250 m f…
$416,103
Leave a request

Properties features in Vega Baja del Segura, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
nearby golf course
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