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Villas for sale in Vega Baja del Segura, Spain

;
Torrevieja
117
Orihuela
356
Pilar de la Horadada
146
Rojales
225
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1 299 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Luxury 3-bedroom villa with private pool in La Zenia. Detached corner villa with 3 bedrooms …
$574,810
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Villa in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa
Torrevieja, Spain
$705,008
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Montesinos, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Montesinos, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Located in the charming municipality of Los Montesinos, this exclusive residential offer con…
$547,740
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 178 m²
This detached, modern, and ready-to-move-into villa is located in the established urbanizati…
$1,03M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Bigastro, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bigastro, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 117 m²
3-Bedroom Villas with Private Pools in Vistabella Golf, Orihuela Located in Vistabella Golf …
$506,227
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Rojales, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 187 m²
Located in the prestigious area of Ciudad Quesada, these exclusive villas offer a luxurious …
$1,83M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Located in the prestigious Ciudad Quesada, this exclusive detached home offers an unparallel…
$961,716
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Villa 5 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 241 m²
Description of object: We present you an exceptional six-bedroom family home, located in the…
$2,26M
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Daya Nueva, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Daya Nueva, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Located in the charming town of Daya Nueva, this residential complex offers independent home…
$461,139
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Algorfa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Algorfa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 238 m²
New Build Villas with Private Pool in La Finca Golf Algorfa Costa Blanca South Exclusive Vi…
$613,906
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Rojales, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
3 Bedroom Detached Mediterranean Style Villa with Private Pool in Ciudad Quesada Ciudad Ques…
$1,02M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in San Fulgencio, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Fulgencio, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 99 m²
New villas with private pool in Oasis de la Marina, Costa BlancaModern houses in a quiet loc…
$482,106
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 185 m²
MODERN NEW BUILD VILLAS IN VILLAMARTIN New build villas with 2 models to choose fr…
$778,893
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 244 m²
Located in a privileged location in Ciudad Quesada, this exclusive complex of seven detached…
$957,525
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 900 m²
This spacious villa with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms is ideally located on a plot of 900 m2 i…
$622,014
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Villa 3 bedrooms in San Fulgencio, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Fulgencio, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Located in San Fulgencio, this exclusive collection of 7 detached homes offers a privileged …
$420,895
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Entrenaranjos, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Entrenaranjos, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
Located in the charming town of Orihuela, this exclusive collection of 32 detached homes off…
$634,110
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Los Montesinos, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Los Montesinos, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 130 m²
Modern, newly built villas in La Herrada Los Montesinos with private poolExclusive residenti…
$526,961
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
New Build Villas with Golf Views in Ciudad Quesada Exclusivity and Nature next to La Marque…
$1,37M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 358 m²
Luxury villa in Ciudad QuesadaImmerse yourself in absolute luxury in this dream villa locate…
$998,405
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 171 m²
These impressive exclusive villas are located in the prestigious area of Torreblanca, just 1…
$699,000
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Algorfa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Algorfa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 1
Fantastic villa with a rooftop terrace and awesome lake view, private pool and charming gard…
$667,196
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Daya Nueva, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Daya Nueva, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 128 m²
New villas with private pool in Daya Nueva, Costa BlancaModern two-apartment and detached vi…
$422,383
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Montesinos, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Montesinos, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 2
Beautiful Semi-Detached villa offering private pool, large garden and roof top terrace with …
$487,139
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 205 m²
Located in the charming Ciudad Quesada, this villa offers an exclusive and tranquil living e…
$1,26M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in San Fulgencio, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Fulgencio, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 109 m²
New residential complex in San FulgencioResidential complex of detached and adjacent villas …
$322,743
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Oud te renoveren huis in het centrum van Torrevieja. Groot huis met 4 slaapkamers om te herv…
$482,372
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Benijofar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Benijofar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 156 m²
New Contemporary Villas in BenihofarNew modern villas located in Benijofar, a privileged are…
$680,224
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 288 m²
Discover this luxurious new contemporary style villa in Ciudad Quesada. One-storey villa wit…
$993,116
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Benijofar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Benijofar, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
Premium villa with private pool, amazing garden, big roof top terrace located near golf cour…
$647,262
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch

Properties features in Vega Baja del Segura, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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