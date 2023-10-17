UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
Villas
Villas for sale in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
Orihuela
356
Torrevieja
176
Rojales
155
San Miguel de Salinas
109
Pilar de la Horadada
103
Almoradi
90
Guardamar del Segura
15
San Fulgencio
14
Villa
1 097 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Orihuela, Spain
3
5
160 m²
Sunny and cozy detached villa with Finnish sauna, beautiful garden with trees and flowers, p…
€260,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
5
5
290 m²
Elegant Villa with a Stylish Pool in San Miguel de Salinas This spacious villa for sale in S…
€2,02M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with garage
Torrevieja, Spain
5
2
1
€340,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Rojales, Spain
4
3
158 m²
3-Bedroom Modern Golf Houses in Ciudad Quesada Costa Blanca Discover these stylish houses fo…
€779,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with Pool, with terrassa
Orihuela, Spain
3
2
153 m²
€399,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
4
3
191 m²
La Fiorentina is an independent villa inspired by the Mediterranean style, which you will fa…
€530,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
3
3
116 m²
€399,900
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Rojales, Spain
4
2
116 m²
3 Bedroom Detached Stylish Modern Villas with Pools in Rojales Costa Blanca On the sizable p…
€359,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
4
3
328 m²
3 Bedroom Key-Ready Luxury Golf House in San Miguel de Salinas This spacious house sits on a…
€2,55M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
4
4
240 m²
3-Bedroom Luxury Villa for Sale in San Miguel de Salinas, Costa Blanca This spacious 1075 sq…
€1,49M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4
3
189 m²
Detached Houses with 3 Bedrooms Near the Beach in Torre de la Horadada Inside these houses o…
€580,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking
El Pinar de Campoverde, Spain
4
3
190 m²
Spacious Detached Houses with 3 Bedrooms and Private Swimming Pools in Pinar de Campoverde T…
€659,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3
3
137 m²
We present this spectacular villa with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, ready to move into. House…
€300,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Cabo Roig, Spain
5
3
140 m²
3-Bedroom Recently Renovated Luxurious Villa in La Zenia Costa Blanca The spacious recently …
€519,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with private pool, nearby golf course
Orihuela, Spain
3
2
154 m²
Villas in Blue Lagoon, Villamartín, Costa Blanca 5 single-family homes with 3 bedrooms and 3…
€399,900
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom
Almoradi, Spain
3
2
103 m²
Villas for Sale in La Finca Golf, Algorfa, Costa Blanca Our new villas will form a complex c…
€320,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Torrevieja, Spain
5
168 m²
Separate villa in one of the best residential areas of Los Balcones. The 800 m2 site is care…
€648,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
4
2
138 m²
We present this amazing villa in Los Balcones. With an area of 138m2, it has a large living …
€259,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
3
2
263 m²
The original architecture of this project is successfully combined with the rational distrib…
€349,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with alarm system, with private pool
Almoradi, Spain
3
2
128 m²
New build villas on La Finca Golf, Algorfa, Costa Blanca Villas with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathro…
€610,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with garden
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
3
4
150 m²
About the project: the residential complex consists of separate villas with 3 bedrooms (3 or…
€499,900
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with garden
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
3
2
140 m²
About the project: the residential complex consists of separate villas with 3 bedrooms (3 or…
€569,900
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
San Fulgencio, Spain
3
2
160 m²
1/2
Detached Villas with Private Pools and Gardens in San Fulgencio Alicante The villas are loca…
€529,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Rojales, Spain
4
3
230 m²
3 and 4 Bedroom Luxury Villas with Private Swimming Pools in Ciudad Quesada Costa Blanca Lux…
€930,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Rojales, Spain
5
3
258 m²
3 and 4 Bedroom Luxury Villas with Private Swimming Pools in Ciudad Quesada Costa Blanca Lux…
€1,04M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Rojales, Spain
4
3
241 m²
3-Bedroom Luxury Detached Villa with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Costa Blanca The detached villa …
€828,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Almoradi, Spain
3
2
238 m²
2 or 3 Bedroom Chic Golf Villas with Pools in Algorfa Costa Blanca Contemporary villas are s…
€470,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Almoradi, Spain
4
2
436 m²
2 or 3 Bedroom Chic Golf Villas with Pools in Algorfa Costa Blanca Contemporary villas are s…
€885,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating
Rojales, Spain
6
5
415 m²
3/2
Impressive Double-Height Ceiling Detached Villa in Quesada, Alicante The unique design villa…
€969,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Orihuela, Spain
5
3
157 m²
Contemporary Detached Villas with Private Pools in Orihuela, Costa Blanca The detached villa…
€407,000
Recommend
