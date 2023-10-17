Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain

Orihuela
356
Torrevieja
176
Rojales
155
San Miguel de Salinas
109
Pilar de la Horadada
103
Almoradi
90
Guardamar del Segura
15
San Fulgencio
14
1 097 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 160 m²
Sunny and cozy detached villa with Finnish sauna, beautiful garden with trees and flowers, p…
€260,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 290 m²
Elegant Villa with a Stylish Pool in San Miguel de Salinas This spacious villa for sale in S…
€2,02M
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with garage in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with garage
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€340,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Rojales, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 158 m²
3-Bedroom Modern Golf Houses in Ciudad Quesada Costa Blanca Discover these stylish houses fo…
€779,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with Pool, with terrassa in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with Pool, with terrassa
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
€399,000
Villa 4 room villa in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 191 m²
La Fiorentina is an independent villa inspired by the Mediterranean style, which you will fa…
€530,000
Villa 3 room villa in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 116 m²
€399,900
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Rojales, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
3 Bedroom Detached Stylish Modern Villas with Pools in Rojales Costa Blanca On the sizable p…
€359,000
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 328 m²
3 Bedroom Key-Ready Luxury Golf House in San Miguel de Salinas This spacious house sits on a…
€2,55M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
3-Bedroom Luxury Villa for Sale in San Miguel de Salinas, Costa Blanca This spacious 1075 sq…
€1,49M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 189 m²
Detached Houses with 3 Bedrooms Near the Beach in Torre de la Horadada Inside these houses o…
€580,000
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking in El Pinar de Campoverde, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking
El Pinar de Campoverde, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Spacious Detached Houses with 3 Bedrooms and Private Swimming Pools in Pinar de Campoverde T…
€659,000
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 137 m²
We present this spectacular villa with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, ready to move into. House…
€300,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Cabo Roig, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Cabo Roig, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
3-Bedroom Recently Renovated Luxurious Villa in La Zenia Costa Blanca The spacious recently …
€519,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with private pool, nearby golf course in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with private pool, nearby golf course
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Villas in Blue Lagoon, Villamartín, Costa Blanca 5 single-family homes with 3 bedrooms and 3…
€399,900
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom in Almoradi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Villas for Sale in La Finca Golf, Algorfa, Costa Blanca Our new villas will form a complex c…
€320,000
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 168 m²
Separate villa in one of the best residential areas of Los Balcones. The 800 m2 site is care…
€648,000
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
We present this amazing villa in Los Balcones. With an area of 138m2, it has a large living …
€259,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 263 m²
The original architecture of this project is successfully combined with the rational distrib…
€349,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with alarm system, with private pool in Almoradi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with alarm system, with private pool
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
New build villas on La Finca Golf, Algorfa, Costa Blanca Villas with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathro…
€610,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with garden in Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with garden
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
About the project: the residential complex consists of separate villas with 3 bedrooms (3 or…
€499,900
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with garden in Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with garden
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
About the project: the residential complex consists of separate villas with 3 bedrooms (3 or…
€569,900
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in San Fulgencio, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
San Fulgencio, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/2
Detached Villas with Private Pools and Gardens in San Fulgencio Alicante The villas are loca…
€529,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Rojales, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
3 and 4 Bedroom Luxury Villas with Private Swimming Pools in Ciudad Quesada Costa Blanca Lux…
€930,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Rojales, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 258 m²
3 and 4 Bedroom Luxury Villas with Private Swimming Pools in Ciudad Quesada Costa Blanca Lux…
€1,04M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Rojales, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 241 m²
3-Bedroom Luxury Detached Villa with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Costa Blanca The detached villa …
€828,000
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Almoradi, Spain
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Almoradi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 238 m²
2 or 3 Bedroom Chic Golf Villas with Pools in Algorfa Costa Blanca Contemporary villas are s…
€470,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Almoradi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Almoradi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 436 m²
2 or 3 Bedroom Chic Golf Villas with Pools in Algorfa Costa Blanca Contemporary villas are s…
€885,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating in Rojales, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 415 m²
Floor 3/2
Impressive Double-Height Ceiling Detached Villa in Quesada, Alicante The unique design villa…
€969,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 157 m²
Contemporary Detached Villas with Private Pools in Orihuela, Costa Blanca The detached villa…
€407,000

