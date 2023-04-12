UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Spain
New houses in Spain
All new buildings in Spain
8
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Spain
Residential
Apartment in Spain
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Spain
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land in Spain
Luxury Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Commercial
All commercial properties in Spain
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Spain
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Condo
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Valencian Community
Penthouses
Penthouses for sale in Valencian Community, Spain
el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio
15
Safor
21
Mutxamel
2
Aspe
11
la Nucia
8
San Fulgencio
1
Oliva
12
Gandia
6
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig
3
la Plana Alta
5
Valencia
3
Comarca de Valencia
3
Novelda
4
Alzira
1
la Ribera Alta
1
Show more
Show less
Penthouse
Clear all
569 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Penthouse 3 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
80 m²
€ 180,000
Gurdamar Del Segkra. Philippine street, penthouse. The apartment is in good condition with…
Penthouse 4 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
90 m²
€ 171,000
Penthouse in the Torrevieja Acequion area. 90 sq. m., terrace 10 sq. m. From the beach 10 …
Penthouse 2 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
41 m²
€ 74,000
Good penthouse in the center of Torrevieja. Calle Joaquin Chapaprieta 105. Area: 41 m ². T…
Penthouse 4 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms
111 m²
€ 196,500
South-oriented penthouse and garage. 400 m from the sea. Penthouse in the center of Torrev…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath
73 m²
4 Floor
€ 97,900
Penthouse for sale in Torrevieja in the Centro area, located on the 4th floor. The total are…
Penthouse 4 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
90 m²
€ 171,000
Penthouse in the Torrevieja Acequion area. 90 sq. m., terrace 10 sq. m. From the beach 10 …
Penthouse 2 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
41 m²
€ 74,000
Good penthouse in the center of Torrevieja. Area: 41 m ². The apartment has one bedroom, a…
Penthouse 4 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
111 m²
€ 196,500
South-oriented penthouse and garage. 400 m from the sea. Penthouse in the center of Torrev…
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
3 bath
334 m²
€ 880,000
Apartments in a new building with excellent common areas.Sea and nature as a backdrop for yo…
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath
43 m²
2 Floor
€ 79,000
Penthouse for sale in Torrevieja in the Playa del cura area, located on the 2nd floor. The t…
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
180 m²
€ 280,000
Magnificent penthouse, distributed on two floors. On the first floor there are three bedroom…
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
125 m²
€ 450,000
capt
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
50 m²
€ 160,000
penthouse house with high ceilings and a terrace of 12 meters
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath
44 m²
1 Floor
€ 85,500
Penthouse for sale in Torrevieja in the Playa del cura area, located on the 1st floor. The t…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
1 bath
91 m²
16 Floor
€ 250,000
Beautiful penthouse with sea views 500 meters from Almadrava Bay in BenidormThe penthouse is…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath
80 m²
5 Floor
€ 112,900
Penthouse for sale in Torrevieja in the Acequion area, located on the 5th floor. The total a…
Penthouse 4 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms
90 m²
€ 171,000
Penthouse 2 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
41 m²
€ 74,000
Penthouse 4 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
111 m²
€ 196,500
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath
135 m²
1 Floor
€ 239,000
Impressive penthouse in Golf Bahia de FinestratEffective penthouse for sale in the exclusive…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath
85 m²
5 Floor
€ 295,000
Penthouse for sale in Torrevieja in La Mata, located on the 5th floor. The total area of 85.…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath
106 m²
€ 202,000
Penthouse for sale in Torrevieja in the Puerto area. The total area of 106.00 m2, the pentho…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 bath
78 m²
1 Floor
€ 159,950
Penthouse for sale in Oriuela Costa in the Altos de Campoamor area, located on the 1st floor…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath
€ 106,900
Penthouse for sale in Torrevieja in the Playa de los Naufragos area. The total area of 0.00 …
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
2 bath
114 m²
4 Floor
€ 340,000
NEW JYLO COMPLEX IN VILAMARTINE A new residential complex of 112 very comfortable apartment…
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath
48 m²
€ 81,900
Penthouse for sale in Torrevieja in the Playa de los Naufragos area. The total area of 48.00…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath
84 m²
€ 159,900
Penthouse for sale in Torrevieja with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with an area of 85 m2 plus …
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath
61 m²
€ 125,000
Bright penthouse for sale located in the center of La Mata surrounded by all services and on…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath
80 m²
5 Floor
€ 149,900
Penthouse for sale in Torrevieja in the Acequion area, located on the 5th floor. The total a…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath
173 m²
€ 299,900
Penthouse for sale in Torrevieja in the Habaneras area. The total area of 173.00 m2, the pen…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
19
Properties features in Valencian Community, Spain
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map