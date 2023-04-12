Residential properties for sale in Montenegro

Show property on map Show properties list
3 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 95 m² 3 Floor
€ 300,000
Furnished 3-bedroom apartment in Budva, in the Rosino area. The area has a developed infrast…
6 room apartmentin Kuljace, Montenegro
6 room apartment
Kuljace, Montenegro
6 bath 400 m²
€ 1,270,000
Luxury villas with swimming pools and panoramic sea views are located in the Kuljače settlem…
1 room apartmentin Dobrota, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
45 m²
€ 170,000
NUM 5209 Apartment for sale in Dobrota, near the city of Kotor. The apartment has an are…
Apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
Apartment
Budva, Montenegro
26 m²
€ 75,000
NUM 5214 A newer studio apartment for sale in Budva. The apartment has an area of 26 m2 and …
1 room apartmentin Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
39 m²
€ 85,000
NUM 5140 Apartment for sale in Igalo, municipality of Herceg Novi, just 5 minutes from the s…
1 room apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
65 m²
€ 155,000
NUM 5210 We offer for sale an apartment in a new building, located in a quiet area of Bud…
2 room apartmentin Dobrota, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
85 m²
€ 320,000
NUM 5211 Duplex apartment for sale, in Dobrota, near Kotor, only 100m from the sea. The apar…
2 room apartmentin Dobrota, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m² 3 Floor
€ 175,000
А5-292. Apartment with two bedrooms in Dobrota For sale apartment total area of 70 m2 locate…
3 room apartmentin Dobrota, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 109 m² 5 Floor
€ 270,000
А5-293. Three bedroom apartment with sea view in DobrotaFor sale apartment in Dobrota i…
3 room apartmentin Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 83 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 280,000
A7-026. Apartment on the first line in Igalo, Herceg Novifor sale Apartment on the first lin…
Villa Villain Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Number of floors 2
€ 380,000
New luxurious modern villa for sale in Dobrye Vody. Two-storey villa with a total area of…
3 room housein Petrovac, Montenegro
3 room house
Petrovac, Montenegro
212 m²
Price on request
Villa 3 room villain Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
232 m²
Price on request
Villa 3 room villain Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
232 m²
Price on request
3 room apartmentin Podgorica, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 109 m² 2 Floor
Price on request
4 room housein Sutomore, Montenegro
4 room house
Sutomore, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 2 bath
€ 180,000
House for sale in the village of Sutomore, Bar Riviera. House of 180m2 located on a plot …
5 room housein Sutomore, Montenegro
5 room house
Sutomore, Montenegro
8 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 200,000
Large house for sale in Sutomore, Bar Riviera. The house with a total area of 250m2, buil…
Housein Kruce, Montenegro
House
Kruce, Montenegro
€ 110,000
Plot for sale in the village of Krucha, Bar Riviera. House of 100m2 is located on a plot …
Housein Susanj, Montenegro
House
Susanj, Montenegro
Number of floors 2
€ 190,000
House for sale in the village of Shushan, Bar Riviera. The house of 220 m2 is located on …
3 room housein durici, Montenegro
3 room house
durici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 290,000
House for sale in the village of Kamenari, on the beach. House of 140 m2 is located on a …
4 room housein Susanj, Montenegro
4 room house
Susanj, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 250,000
Zu verkaufen ein schönes zweistöckiges Haus mit Grundstück in Tivat. Das g…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Tivat, Montenegro
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 376 m² Number of floors 2
€ 480,000
For sale a beautiful two-storey house with a plot in Tivat. Spacious house with an area o…
3 room housein Petrovac, Montenegro
3 room house
Petrovac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 107 m²
€ 275,000
House for sale in the city of Petrovac, Budvan Riviera. The two-story house is 107 m2, ther…
Villa 5 room villain Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 311 m²
€ 1,250,000
Budva, Katun Rezhevichi - an authentic stone villa with a swimming pool and panoramic sea vi…
Villa 5 room villain Przno, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Przno, Montenegro
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 392 m²
€ 1,850,000
We offer for sale one of the best villas on the entire coast of Montenegro. The unique offer…
Villa 5 room villain Budva, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 494 m²
€ 799,000
Authentic stone villa in the elite village of Skochicheva, Budva. The total area of 494 m2 …
3 room housein Petrovac, Montenegro
3 room house
Petrovac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 200 m²
€ 320,000
The house has three floors. Area 200 m2 ( 118 m2 living area + 82 m2 terrace ) in the list o…
Villa 3 room villain Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 217 m²
€ 750,000
Budva, Skochicheva - a three-story villa with a swimming pool and panoramic sea views. Rece…
Villa 3 room villain Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m²
€ 635,000
For sale magnificent villa of 130 square meters. m. on a plot of 350 square meters. m. in th…
Villa Villain Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
466 m²
€ 945,000
Beautiful, authentic villa with a swimming pool and incredible sea views in the suburbs of P…

About Montenegro

Located in Southeast Europe, Montenegro is a historic country bordered by many countries including Bosnia, Herzegovina, Serbia, Kosova, Albania, and Croatia. From numerous beaches, medieval towns, churches, and historical monuments, Montenegro has a lot to offer for its tourists and visitors.

The country of Montenegro is a popular tourist destination drawing visitors in the millions each year. With numerous beaches, resorts, and towns, there is something for everyone. Whether you are an adventure seeker or a nature enthusiast, there are numerous attractions and things to do during your stay in the country. It is also consistently rated by top travel magazines and blogs as one of the best places to visit in the world. The country is dotted with numerous cathedrals, beaches, towns, and parks.

Real estate investment

But that’s not all! Montenegro is also a prime location if you are considering to buy property. You can easily find a lucrative deal by choosing reliable real estate agencies. There are hundreds of properties for sale that you can choose from. Whether you are looking for a luxurious private property or an affordable solution in the heart of the city, the country has a lot to offer when it comes to properties for sale.

However, when it comes to foreigners buying property within the country, there are a few laws and guidelines that you must be aware of. Choosing a real estate. With a constantly growing economy thanks to tourism and other sectors, investing in property in Montenegro is always a good idea. The prices for most property deals are still low and affordable making it the right time to invest. However, you must be aware of many pitfalls and problems when it comes to buying properties. Taking some time out to research the available options and go through the various property listings can help you make a well-informed decision. 

