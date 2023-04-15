Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Greece
  Attica
  Regional Unit of North Athens

Residential properties for sale in Regional Unit of North Athens, Greece

Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko
17
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos
16
Municipal Unit of Cholargos
14
Neo Psychiko
9
Municipal Unit of Psychiko
8
Municipality of Penteli
3
Municipal Unit of Papagou
2
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi
1
39 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 295,000
For sale Apartment of 128 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fl…
3 room cottagein Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
1 bath 130 m²
€ 245,000
Kato Chalandri maisonette, 4th-5th floor penthouse, in good condition, corner and airy with …
4 room apartmentin Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
4 room apartment
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2/1 Floor
€ 248,000
For sale Apartment of 172 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fl…
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
1 bath 82 m²
€ 240,000
For sale - Apartment - Athens North: Cholargos 82m2, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 kitchen, 1st …
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
1 bath 95 m²
€ 185,000
Charargos northeast of Athens, apartment of 95sqm. Corner 2. Floor at a privileged point, be…
4 room apartmentin Municipality of Likovrisi - Pefki, Greece
4 room apartment
Municipality of Likovrisi - Pefki, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 220 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 295,000
Αρχοντικo & delta;ιαμe & rho;ι&si…
1 room apartmentin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale Apartment of 45 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 190,000
For sale Apartment of 90 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
1 bath 3/3 Floor
€ 300,000
Apartment for sale in Neo Chalandri, Chalandri of Athens - North for 300.000€ (Listing …
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
1 bath 105 m²
€ 150,000
ID: 1154 - Halandri SALE Apartment of total area of 105 sq.m. On the 1st floor. Consists of …
Townhouse 5 bedroomsin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,500,000
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 388,500
For sale Apartment of 114 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 336,000
For sale Apartment of 105 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor…
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 130,000
For sale Apartment of 101 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
Townhouse 5 bedroomsin Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 240,000
For sale maisonette of 230 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 2 levels. The semi-baseme…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Penteli, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale 3-storey house of 330 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one storer…
Villa Villain Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Villa Villa
Municipality of Penteli, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,500,000
There is provided for sale a luxurious villa in the northern part of Attica. The property co…
Villa 3 room villain Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Municipality of Penteli, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 550 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one storer…
3 room townhousein Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 198,000
For sale maisonette of 132 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 2 levels. The fourth floo…
3 room cottagein Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 640,000
For sale 4-storey house of 313 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 5/1 Floor
€ 260,000
For sale Apartment of 115 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor. I…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 795,000
For sale 2-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
12 Number of rooms 8 bath Number of floors 5
€ 6,500,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 1381 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms…
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For saleDuplex of 173 sq.meters in Athens The duplex is situated on the fourth floor and the…
1 room apartmentin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 190,000
For sale Apartment of 61 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 300,000
For sale Apartment of 137 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. I…
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
Offered for sale 2 apartments of total area 74 sqm, more detailed: Ground floor apartment of…
3 room cottagein Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale 1-storey house of 168 sq.meters in Athens. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, one ki…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 530,000
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 600,000
For sale Apartment of 128 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…

