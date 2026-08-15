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Residential properties for sale in Municipal Unit of Cholargos, Greece

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apartments
6
6 properties total found
2 room apartment in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1
Cholargos, Faneromeni: For sale under construction apartment in a very privileged location. …
$524,443
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3 room apartment in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 143 m²
Luxury apartments in an ideal location in Holargos. with basement and pilot house In a slopi…
$690,855
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2 room apartment in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Luxury apartments in an ideal location in Holargos. with basement and pilot house In a slopi…
$413,466
Leave a request
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2 room apartment in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Luxury apartments in an ideal location in Holargos. with basement and pilot house In a slopi…
$444,869
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 143 m²
Luxury apartments in an ideal location in Holargos. with basement and pilot house In a slopi…
$690,855
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Luxury apartments in an ideal location in Holargos. with basement and pilot house In a slopi…
$423,934
Leave a request
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