Residential properties for sale in Municipal Unit of Cholargos, Greece

3 room townhouse in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 168 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 168 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
€900,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale under construction apartment of 118 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated …
€550,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 110 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. c…
€610,000
2 room apartment with city view in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
2 room apartment with city view
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. co…
€210,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with fireplace in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with fireplace
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
For sale - Apartment - Athens North: Cholargos 82m2, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 kitchen, 1st …
€240,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/3
Apartment for sale in Neo Chalandri, Chalandri of Athens - North for 300.000€ (Listing No W4…
€300,000
2 room apartment with Bedrooms in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
2 room apartment with Bedrooms
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
ID: 1154 - Halandri SALE Apartment of total area of 105 sq.m. On the 1st floor. Consists of …
€150,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with furnishings in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with furnishings
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 230 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The semi-baseme…
€240,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
€795,000
3 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
3 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 173 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale duplex of 173 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on the fourth floor and t…
€550,000
2 room apartment with furnishings in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. co…
€195,000

